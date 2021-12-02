Anzeige
Kildare Partners evaluates strategic alternatives for its North European real estate crown jewel Technopolis

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kildare Partners announces that it has hired J.P. Morgan to evaluate strategic alternatives for its 100% owned portfolio company Technopolis. Kildare Partners acquired Technopolis in 2018, after which Technopolis was delisted from the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki. During the past three years, Technopolis has grown its business significantly, partly through expansion into new markets across Northern Europe, such as Stockholm and Luxembourg.

Technopolis is the innovator and market leader in modern, flexible and sustainable workspace solutions, providing customers with a vibrant campus community and integrated services. Its services range from workspace design to reception, meeting, restaurant and cleaning solutions. The Company focuses on creating superior customer experience. Technopolis owns and operates a growing portfolio of more than 110 buildings on 16 campuses across 6 countries and 11 cities in Northern Europe, which are home to 1,400 companies and 45,000 employees.

About Kildare Partners

Kildare Partners is a real estate investment firm, founded in 2013, that has raised over EUR 3.5 billion of discretionary, equity capital commitments from an institutional group of investors which includes pension funds, endowment funds and sovereign wealth funds. Since its inception, Kildare Partners has acquired circa EUR 8.2 billion of real estate assets across the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Ireland, Italy, Finland, Sweden, Norway, France, Portugal, Belgium, Estonia, Lithuania and the United States.

Contact: Emer Finnan, President, tel. +44(0)207 045 3100

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21172/3465229/1504989.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/21172/3465229/bcb1155a80d7e48c_org.png

logo-kildare black letters 1

© 2021 PR Newswire
