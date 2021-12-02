The "Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Data Center Professional Services Market Forecasts from 2021 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) data center professional services market is estimated to provide high revenue generation opportunities during the forecast period.

EMEA data center professional services market is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to the growing investments in data centers in the region. The IT giants like Google, Amazon, and Facebook, and many others are investing hugely in the recent years in the region, which is anticipated to propel the growth of the data center professional services market during the forecast period.

Also, the rise in the adoption of cloud technology in the region is further expected to sure the EMEA data center professional services market growth in the coming years.

The recent outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease had a positive impact on the EMEA data center professional services market. The European government mandates the making of electronic health records of patients and pandemic led to rising in data storage in healthcare which led to a surge in the data center professional services market. The rise of digitalization in the region during the pandemic has led to the increased need and growth of data centers.

Also, the pandemic led to a large number of companies adopting cloud migration due to remote access, security issues, and the need to manage large amounts of data owing to remote working which led to a surge in the data center professional services market during the pandemic.

Looking at the rapid digitalization in the Middle East during the pandemic, Google Cloud and Saudi Aramco announced the partnership in December 2020 to deliver cloud infrastructure to Saudi Arabia. These actions are further increasing the adoption of cloud technology in the region which is anticipated to propel market growth in the post-pandemic period also.

The rise in investments in data centers

For cloud data centers, Google made investments in multiple data centers in Hamina, Finland, while also announcing potential investments, and planned site lots for potential multiple data centers in Fredericia and Aabenraa in Denmark and Avesta in Sweden.

Most investments in data centers in the European region are made in Frankfurt, London, Amsterdam, Paris, and Dublin (also known as FLAP-D). Dublin has been witnessing increased investment in recent years in all categories, be it cloud, colocation, or other segments. This FLAP-D segment amounts to about 2000 MW of installed base and is further projected to increase considerably in the coming years. In the Middle East region, government support and rising interest for cloud computing are driving the rise of investments in data centers.

Looking at the vast opportunities, various companies are now investing in the data centers in the region, which is anticipated to propel the growth of data center professional services in Africa. For instance, in February 2019, Huwaei announced to invest in building two data centers in Johannesburg and Capetown in South Africa.

Also, Amazon launched a cloud data center in South Africa in April 2020, which is the company's first in the continent. Hence, the rise in investments in data centers in Europe, Middle East, and Africa are providing a boost to the data center professional services in the region and is anticipated to bolster the market growth in the EMEA region during the forecast period.

The United Kingdom to hold a significant market share

Geographically, United Kingdom is anticipated to hold a significant market share owing to a large number of data centers in the country. Germany is also expected to hold a considerable share and substantial growth owing to the rising cloud adoption in the country and the second-highest number of data centers in the region, which prompts the need for increased data center professional services.

Competitive Insights

Prominent/major key market players in the EMEA data center professional services market include Schneider Electric SE, Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise, ABB Ltd., among others.

The players in the EMEA data center professional services market are implementing various growth strategies to gain a competitive advantage over its competitors in this market.

Major market players in the market have been covered along with their relative competitive strategies and the report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last few years. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance (public companies) for the past few years, key products and services being offered along with the recent deals and investments of these important players in the EMEA data center professional services market.

Segmentation:

By Service Type

Cloud and Automation

Infrastructure

Consulting

Training

Maintenance Support

Data Center Migration

Others

By Data Center Type

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By End-User Industry

BFSI

IT and Telecommunication

Healthcare

Energy

Retail

Manufacturing

Government

Others

By Geography

Germany

France

UK

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Others

Company Profiles

Schneider Electric SE

Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

ABB Ltd

Capgemini SE

Eaton Corporation

Stc

Rittal GmbH Co. KG

Legrand SA

Colt Data Center Services

Global Switch

