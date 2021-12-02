Former Medtronic Executive Brings Significant Experience in Cardiac and Remote Patient Monitoring to Help Deliver Qardio's Mission to Transform Cardiac and Chronic Care

Qardio, Inc. ("Qardio" or "Company"), a medical technology company that operates at the intersection of cardiology and remote patient monitoring, today announced the Company's board of directors has appointed Mike Alvarez as President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Alvarez brings more than 28 years of medical device commercial experience to Qardio, most recently serving as Vice President of U.S. Sales for the Cardiovascular Diagnostics and Services Operating Unit at Medtronic where he focused on increasing adoption of Medtronic's market-leading insertable cardiac monitoring technology. During his 12-year tenure at Medtronic, Alvarez also served in various sales leadership positions within the Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure Management businesses.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire company, we are thrilled to welcome Mike to the team," said Luca Tassan, chairman of Qardio's Board of Directors. "His leadership, knowledge of the industry, and proven commercial track record in the cardiac monitoring space will be critical as we continue to deliver on Qardio's mission to transform cardiac care for physicians and their patients with simple and effective remote patient monitoring solutions."

Qardio's suite of 4G and Bluetooth-enabled medical grade products seamlessly integrate with all electronic medical record (EMR) systems through a dashboard, which enables physicians to remotely monitor the most at-risk, chronically ill patients. Alvarez's appointment comes following the recent launches of the new QardioCore continuous ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) device and QardioDirect, an end-to-end remote patient monitoring and telehealth service. His experience and leadership will be critical in growing adoption for these solutions among healthcare providers and hospitals who are monitoring patients with chronic diseases.

"I'm honored to join Qardio at this pivotal time for the Company," said Alvarez. "The demand for seamless remote patient monitoring and telehealth solutions to enable improved patient outcomes has grown significantly, especially as we continue to navigate the global pandemic. Qardio is well positioned to address this need as we narrow our focus on enabling customers to better manage their patients who are living with atrial fibrillation (AF), diabetes, heart failure, and other chronic conditions."

About Qardio

Qardio is a health technology company that operates at the intersection of cardiology, remote monitoring, and medical SaaS. Qardio's suite of remote monitoring solutions provide improved outcomes for care providers and their patients via improved workflows and diagnostic yields, reduced cost, and ease of use.

Founded in 2012, Qardio's primary mission is to improve outcomes for adults living with a chronic heart condition, through simplified diagnosis and monitoring. Our products include QardioCore, a unique ambulatory ECG, QardioArm, a smart blood pressure monitor, and QardioBase 2, a smart scale and body composition monitor all enabled by the Qardio App and the QardioMD remote monitoring platform. Our award-winning solutions are available via traditional medical channels and select consumer channels, to deliver the greatest impact. More information is available at www.qardiomd.com.

