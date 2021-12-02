Anzeige
WKN: A2DNAT ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 Ticker-Symbol: K4H 
Stuttgart
02.12.21
11:31 Uhr
1,740 Euro
-0,020
-1,14 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
02.12.2021 | 16:04
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 plc - Board change, change of Registered Agent

PR Newswire

London, December 2

2 December 2021

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Board change, change of Registered Agent and Registered Office

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, announces that Simon Nicol resigned as a Director of the Company on 1 December 2021. On the same date, the Company appointed IQ-EQ (Isle of Man) Limited to act as administrator and Registered Agent to the Company and changed the Company's registered office to First Names House, Victoria Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 4DF.

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven		+44 (0)1624 630 630
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry
Laura Ewart		+44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation EU 596/2014 as it forms part of retained EU law (as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018).

© 2021 PR Newswire
