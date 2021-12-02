New partnership to seamlessly offer supply chain financing and dynamic discounting

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for finance and customer service functions, today announced a strategic partnership with LSQ, a leading provider of technology-driven working capital solutions. The partnership will seamlessly integrate supply chain financing and dynamic discounting via LSQ FastTrack into the Esker Pay solution suite and Esker's Procure-to-Pay (P2P) automation offerings.

Esker Pay, launched in early October, is an extensive set of integrated payment capabilities and strategic Fintech partnerships to help businesses optimize cashflow all within a single platform. Esker customers can now leverage LSQ FastTrack, the accounts payable (AP) financing (supply chain finance) and dynamic discounting platform, to maximize financing options and gain subsequent savings within Esker's leading end-to-end business process solution.

"We've always been proud of our rare, unified P2P and order-to-cash automation platform that now has leading payment abilities. This partnership with LSQ provides our customers with the creative, flexible financing options they need to untap future business growth," said Steve Smith, U.S. chief operating officer at Esker.

Many businesses have relied on strategic financing and dynamic discounting to help with financial recovery from the pandemic. Those strategic finance decisions require real-time business data with high accuracy. That's why Esker integrates nearly every business aspect, with any ERP, to provide efficiency and cost control over company finances.

"LSQ aligns with Esker's vision of improving customer's visibility across accounts receivable and accounts payable processes by offering a single interface instead of stitching together vendors and scattering business data. To thrive in the future, companies must view these business processes as a unified data hub to effectively monitor and manage their financial health," said Dan Ambrico, Chief Executive Officer of LSQ.

AI-driven automation of tedious business tasks allows finance professionals to focus on the creative aspects of their work. This human focus leads to decisions that not only benefit their organization but also enhance business relationships.

"When we first launched Esker Pay and announced numerous partnerships, I said that it was just the beginning. These strategic partnerships continue to strengthen our customers' business ecosystems and spur positive-sum growth among their suppliers, customers and employees," said Jean-Michel Bérard, CEO at Esker.

About LSQ

LSQ has been deploying working capital for 25 years, delivering more than $25 billion to thousands of small, medium and large enterprises. LSQ's breadth and depth of experience across a broad range of industries enables us to deliver value beyond capital. From manufacturing, energy, utilities and high tech to healthcare, retail and professional services firms, LSQ delivers a unified platform for working capital management that can deliver optimized liquidity and cash flow management for any company. Learn more about our working capital solutions at www.lsq.com.

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for finance and customer service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and internally. Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at blog.esker.com.

