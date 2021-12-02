Anzeige
02.12.2021 | 16:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Momentum Software Group AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (626/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Momentum Software Group AB (publ),
company registration number 559036-9475, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth
Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Momentum Software Group AB (publ), applies for admission to
trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of
trading is expected to be December 08, 2021. 

As of today's date the company has in total 15,000,000 shares.



Ordinary shares

Short name:               MSOFT          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 16,639,345       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0017070907      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             242283         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      559036-9475       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



ICB classification to be confirmed.


When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from 08 December, 2021, up to and
including 09 December, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see page 28 and 88-89 in the Swedish
prospectus. 


This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA
Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.
