NEO Finance AB: Regarding the increase of the authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB

General Meeting of Shareholders of UAB "FinoMark" was convened on 2 December 2021, adopted decision to increase the share capital of FinoMark, UAB by EUR 125,000 by issuing 12,500,000 ordinary intangible registered shares, nominal value per share - 0.01 EUR, the total nominal value of the issued shares - 125,000 EUR, the price of one share - 0.01 EUR, the total issue price - 125,000 EUR, all of which will be acquired by NEO Finance, AB. On 22 September 2021, the capital of FinoMark, UAB was increased by EUR 100,000 by issuing 10,000,000 ordinary intangible registered shares, nominal value per share - 0.01 EUR, the total nominal value of the issued shares - 100,000 EUR, the price of one share - 0.01 EUR, the total issue price - 100,000 EUR, all of which were acquired by NEO Finance, AB. Therefore, after this new increase of the share capital the authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB will be EUR 527,500 and will be divided into 52,750,000 units of ordinary registered intangible assets with a nominal value of EUR 0.01. The authorized capital of FinoMark, UAB is being increased in order to comply with the equity capital requirements set in Law on Crowdfunding. Interim Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene El. paštas: aiva.remeikiene@neofinance.com