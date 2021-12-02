Apollon Formularies Plc - Result of AGM
London, December 2
2 December 2021
Apollon Formularies Plc
Results of AGM
("Apollon" or the "Company")
Apollon Formularies plc (AQSE: APOL), is pleased to announce that following the Company's Annual General Meeting held on 2 December 2021, all resolutions were passed unanimously.
The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica
Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate, perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis in order to treat various illnesses under medical supervision. Apollon and Apollon Jamaica are parties to a Commitment Agreement whereby Apollon is entitled to 95% of Apollon Jamaica's Net Profits, and per a Stock Pledge Agreement that includes Stephen D. Barnhill, M.D., Apollon is to be assigned the entire 49% equity interest of Apollon Jamaica held by Dr. Barnhill, which is the maximum interest in a medical cannabis company allowed to be held by a non-Jamaican, upon the CLA approving the assignment.