Auditoria.AI Named to the Intelligent Apps Top 40 List

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / AUDITORIA.AI®, a pioneer in AI-driven automation solutions for corporate finance teams, is honored to have a top 40 place in the industry-driven Intelligent Apps 40 list (IA40) sponsored by Madrona Venture Group and Goldman Sachs. The list identifies companies at different stages that are building applications with AI. Meant to cut through the hype around AI, the winners were determined by a panel of more than 40 judges from top-tier venture firms that are investing in these areas.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Madrona Venture Group, Goldman Sachs and the esteemed venture panel in this year's IA40 list," said Rohit Gupta, CEO and co-founder, Auditoria. "Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence have become must-haves for the modern enterprise. We are proud to have pioneered the development of accounting-centric NLP and task orchestration in our powerful SmartBots and SmartFlow applications. With Auditoria, the promise of an intelligent and autonomous finance back office is now a reality."

The IA40 enlisted investors from 40 of the very best venture capital to participate in this research-driven ranking. Judges nominated over 250 companies that they believe will transform and define the next generation of software with application intelligence and voted for the top 40 most promising.

"Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence are taking the technology world by storm. As investors, we see every day the incredible effect that emerging applications leveraging data and ML/AI can have to shape our lives. It is these applications that will define the future of software and the next generation of computing," commented Matt McIlwain, managing director, Madrona Venture Group. "We are excited to announce the winners today and follow their success throughout 2022."

This recognition follows the launch of Auditoria SmartPay, a first-of-its-kind B2B payments offering that allows enterprises to collect faster across the globe. Built-in collaboration with Stripe and its market-leading payment processing solutions, Auditoria SmartPay is a native extension to Auditoria's SmartCollections. Combining artificial intelligence (AI), finance process automation, and payments processing, Auditoria SmartPay significantly expands Auditoria's finance automation market leadership by providing enterprises with a wide range of automated options to collect customer payments.

Auditoria.AI increases finance teams' speed, accuracy, and efficiency using intelligent SmartBots to automate manual and time-consuming Accounts Payable and Receivable processes while deriving greater cash position visibility. Purpose-built for finance, with advanced next-gen technology, Auditoria SmartBots integrate with systems of record and email boxes to act as a system of engagement to streamline collections, add controls to procurement spend, optimize vendor management, and handle helpdesk inquiries using automation to generate data that provides key insights into cash performance. Auditoria integrates with industry-leading ERP and Financial applications, including Bill.com, Oracle ERP Cloud, Oracle NetSuite, Sage Intacct, Workday, Stripe, and collaboration tools such as Microsoft 365 and Google Workspace.

About Auditoria

Auditoria is an AI-driven SaaS automation provider for corporate finance that automates back-office business processes involving tasks, analytics, and responses in Vendor Management, Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and Planning. By leveraging natural language processing, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

About Madrona Venture Group

Madrona is a venture capital firm based in Seattle, WA. With more than 25 years of investing in early stage technology companies, the firm has worked with founders from Day One to help build their company for the long run. Madrona invests predominantly in seed and Series A rounds across the information technology spectrum and has also raised Acceleration Stage funds for initial investments in Series B, C and beyond. Madrona was an early investor in companies such as Amazon, Smartsheet, Rover, Redfin, and Snowflake.

