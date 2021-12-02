SNM Global Holdings (SNMN) To Premier Their Third Film

BullittPoint Properties finishing "Divided"

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / SNM Global Holdings, (OTC PINK:SNMN), a diversified investment company with expertise in technology, entertainment, media and film with a focus on purchasing and developing properties and businesses that can be primarily operated and disseminated in a remote capacity, acting as a hedge against future potential communal disruptions and unforeseen social calamities, announces today that BullittPoint Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of SNM Global, is in post-production for one of their key films, "Divided".

In a time where passions wage heavily in the war of American politics, both on the left and the right, BullittPoint wades boldly into the murky waters with an eye for exploring the political "middle" and attempting to report a clear and objective reality as to what has taken place. Why aren't people willing to come to the "middle" anymore? Why the extremism? And, what role does social media play in this new age of influence? "Divided" will take a sharp look at the recent history of United States politics where dissections have run deep against President Trump and opposing ideologies. However, the film isn't just interesting, it's relevant; all one needs to do is look around them to see that all the same tensions still remain. "After two award-winning documentaries, we feel "Divided" will be our best film yet. With the hotbed theme of politics, our intention is to market the film to larger streaming services.", said Troy Lowman, CEO of Bullitt Point properties and SNM Global. BullittPoint Properties is an awarding-winning production company and is very excited about this latest film. It is compelling, engaging, and raw. Trump rallies, a witch's brew of revolution and heated debate, viewpoints, and meltdowns of liberal and conservatives alike; you won't want to miss this one. All signs point to this being the best film to date. You can see the company's films at bullittpointproperties.com. Just sign up and view for free. The company plans to sell the film to a major streaming service.

About SNM Global Holdings:

SNM Global Holdings is a multi-media production company investing in and acquiring its own inventory of wholly owned media along with tech investments in cannabis and crypto art. The company is diversified and will continue to grow its inventory of assets within areas that align with tech and media and can be completely operated in a remote capacity to hedge future economic uncertainty due to the changing world in which we live.

Forward Looking Statements:

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release may contain forward-looking statements covered within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, plans and timing for the introduction or enhancement of our services and products, statements about future market conditions, supply and demand conditions, and other expectations, intentions and plans contained in this press release that are not historical fact and involve risks and uncertainties. Our expectations regarding future revenues depend upon our ability to develop and supply products and services that we may not produce today and that meet defined specifications. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "expect," "believe," and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations. They are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, changes in technology and changes in pervasive markets. This release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 27E of the Securities Act of 1934. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Actual performance and results may differ materially from that projected or suggested herein due to certain risks and uncertainties including, without limitation, ability to obtain financing and regulatory and shareholder approval for anticipated actions.

Contact:

Troy Lowman, CEO

Phone: 410-733-6551

Email: ceotlowman@snm-global.com

SOURCE: SNM Global Holdings

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675781/SNM-Global-Holdings-SNMN-To-Premier-Their-Third-Film