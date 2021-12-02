Regulatory News:

Press Release Paris, 2 December 2021

Pernod Ricard (Paris:RI) completed today the sale of a majority stake in Société des Produits d'Armagnac (SPA) to Cloudsweeper GmbH, an entity wholly owned by entrepreneur Alexander Stein.

Created in the 1930s and based in Eauze considered the capital of Armagnac in the Southwest of France, SPA owns Armagnac brands Marquis de Montesquiou and Comte de Lauvia. SPA has an established position within major Armagnac markets such as France, the United Kingdom, Russia and the United States, and has an exceptional inventory of aged eaux-de-vie

Alexander Stein is a recognized innovator in the spirit industry. He has built a long-standing and strong relationship with Pernod Ricard through the ultra-premium gin brand Monkey 47, which was fully acquired by Pernod Ricard in 2020. Both partners recently launched the bourbon infused with habanero Horse with No Name

This operation should contribute to the growth of Marquis de Montesquiou and Comte de Lauvia brands by providing them with a new development strategy in France and abroad at a moment when the sales of Armagnac are recovering quickly. As member of this partnership, Pernod Ricard will support Alexander Stein in leading these two brands to success.

