Regulatory News:

ALCHIMIE (FR0014000JX7 ALCHI Eligible PEA-PME) (Paris:ALCHI), an OTT (over the top) subscription video on demand (SVoD) platform featuring original and exclusive thematic channels published jointly with media groups and talents, announces its invitation to the UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference taking place on 6-8 December.

Nicolas d'Hueppe, Founder and CEO of Alchimie, will give a presentation of the group at the UBS Global TMT conference on December 7

The UBS Global TMT Virtual Conference is a major three-day event for US and international investors and consists of presentations, fireside chats and one-on-one meetings with a broad array of selected companies across the Technology, Media and Telecom sectors globally. Around 170 companies will be presenting at the conference.

UBS is a leading investment bank and research house globally, covering 3000+ companies across all major sectors including TMT.

About Alchimie

Alchimie is a channel factory: a unique video platform in partnership with talents and media to co-publish their own thematic channel. Alchimie has a catalog of more than 70,000 hours of content from more than 300 renowned partners (Arte, France TV distribution, ZDF Entreprises or Zed). Alchimie partners with 110+ talents (celebrities, influencers), brands and media groups to create new channels (Cultivons-Nous, The Big Issue, Army Stories, Jacques Attali, Poisson Fécond, Vaughan, Scène de Crime, Point de Vue) which are then distributed on more than 60 distribution platforms (TVPlayer, Amazon, Orange, Movistar, Samsung, Huawei, etc.) constantly expanding its audience and consequently its revenues. In 2019, Alchimie acquired TVPlayer, the largest independent OTT platform in the UK. With offices in France, the UK, Germany, Spain and Australia, Alchimie employs 125 people and is ranked 48th in FW500 (ranking of French technology companies). In 2020, Alchimie obtained an extra-financial rating of 70/100, which corresponds to an "Advanced +" performance level on the EthiFinance rating scale.

For more information: www.alchimie-finance.com www.alchimie.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005035/en/

Contacts:

Alchimie

Stéphane Taillefer

CFO

investors@alchimie.com

NewCap

Thomas Grojean/Louis-Victor Delouvrier

Investor Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Merigeau

Media Relations

alchimie@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98