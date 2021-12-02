Includes robust dual-target SARS-CoV-2 detection and identification of 4 S-gene mutations

Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR) today announced that its established CE-IVD marked FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q real-time multiplexed PCR assay reliably detects all SARS-CoV-2 variants, and in addition is expected to also provide a clear indication of Omicron (B.1.1.529), recently declared a 'variant of concern' by the WHO.

FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q is a multiplexed CE-IVD marked PCR assay for the detection and quantification of all major SARS-CoV-2 variants, based on Bruker's proprietary LiquidArray technology. In addition, the assay simultaneously detects the S-gene mutations Del69-70 and N501Y, which are expected to be clear indications that the variant is Omicron (B.1.1.529). The new Omicron variant shares these mutations with the Alpha variant (B.1.1.7), but the Alpha variant is meanwhile of low epidemiological interest and only gets detected sporadically. Accordingly, by identifying Del69-70 and N501Y, the laboratory has an indication that the sample most probably is the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant. This can subsequently be confirmed by genomic sequencing, as is standard practice.

The FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q also provides a viral load result according to WHO standard (IU/ml), as well as CP values and easy interpretation of mutations. The test is validated for use with nasopharyngeal and oropharyngeal swabs and contains reagents for 96 reactions. Sample extraction, amplification and PCR results are available in under 3-4 hours.

FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q can be run on the FluoroCycler XT PCR instrument after sample preparation with the GenoXtractfleXT system, which provides fully automated extraction and PCR set up. The results from the FluoroCycler XT are analysed by the FluoroSoftware delivering easy to read results and direct indication of mutations.

Using the FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q assay allows the user to run a screening tool for detecting SARS-CoV-2, viral load and an early indication of the Omicron variant.

Moreover, Bruker is pleased to confirm that their full range of other FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 assays are also expected to reliably detect the Omicron variant (B.1.1.529). These assays include:

CE-IVD assays:

FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 plus*

FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 varID Q*

FluoroType SARS-CoV-2/Flu/RSV*

RUO assay:

FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 evo (RUO)* **

Not for Sale in the USA

** Not for use in clinical diagnostics procedures

All our SARS-CoV-2 assays are CE-IVD-labeled according to the European IVD Directive 98/79/EC and mainly sold into European Markets. FluoroTypeSARS-CoV-2 plus is also registered and sold in some African markets including South Africa.

About Bruker Molecular Diagnostics

Bruker Molecular Diagnostics (MDx) is focused on MDx products within Bruker's Microbiology Diagnostics Business Area. Hain Lifescience GmbH is the legal manufacturer of the FluoroCycler XT, MTBDR 2.0 assay, GXT nucleic acid preparation kits and of the FluoroType SARS-CoV-2 assays. For more information: www.hain-lifescience.de.

About Bruker Corporation (Nasdaq: BRKR)

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scientific instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with our customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology. For more information, please visit: www.bruker.com.

