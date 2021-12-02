Anzeige
Dow Jones News
02.12.2021 | 17:46
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV Dividend Declaration

ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS (RUSE) ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV Dividend Declaration 02-Dec-2021 / 16:15 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ITI FUNDS UCITS EFT SICAV (THE "FUND") 2^nd December 2021 (For Immediate Release) Dividend Notice The Directors of the Fund wish to announce that dividends were declared for the following sub-fund, as follows: 

Sub-Fund                             Record Date Payment Date Ex. Date  Amount per Share 
 
 ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV - A USD (ISIN:       10.12.2021 15.12.2021  09.12.2021 USD 1.16 
 LU1483649312)

Enquiries to: 

Paul Boland 
             Telephone: +353 1 6143378 
J & E Davy

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1483649312 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      RUSE 
LEI Code:    213800QD9KHP2X37ET62 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:  128193 
EQS News ID:  1253893 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253893&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 11:15 ET (16:15 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
