DJ ITI FUNDS UCITS ETF SICAV ITI RTS: ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV Dividend Declaration

02-Dec-2021 / 16:15 GMT/BST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ITI FUNDS UCITS EFT SICAV (THE "FUND") 2^nd December 2021 (For Immediate Release) Dividend Notice The Directors of the Fund wish to announce that dividends were declared for the following sub-fund, as follows:

Sub-Fund Record Date Payment Date Ex. Date Amount per Share ITI Funds RTS Equity UCITS ETF SICAV - A USD (ISIN: 10.12.2021 15.12.2021 09.12.2021 USD 1.16 LU1483649312)

Enquiries to:

Paul Boland Telephone: +353 1 6143378 J & E Davy

