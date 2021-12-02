Regulatory News:

On December 1st, 2021, the Chief Executive Officer, acting on behalf of the Board of Directors, and under the conditions set forth at the Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting, decided to decrease the share capital of Carmila SA (Paris:CARM) by way of cancellation of 604,297 treasury shares representing approximately 0.41% of the share capital.

These shares were repurchased from 6 September 2021 to 22 November 2021 within the framework of the €8 million share buyback program decided by the Board of Directors on 28 July 2021.

After this cancellation of shares, the share capital of Carmila SA will be Euros 875,389,008, divided in 145,898,168 shares and the number of treasury shares will hence be 169,027 shares1, representing approximately 0.12% of the share capital.

INVESTOR AGENDA

7 December 2021: Carmila Capital Markets Day

16 February 2022 (after market close): 2021 Annual Results

17 February 2022: Investor and Analyst Meeting

21 April 2022 (after market close): Q1 2022 Financial Information

12 May 2022: Annual General Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 30 June 2021, its portfolio was valued at €6.13 billion, comprising 214 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila's teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

