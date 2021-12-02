ENNOLYS by Lesaffre will be the exclusive distributor of the products to major European manufacturers in this very promising market

The agreement covers all seven biobased acids in the AFYREN NEOXY product range

The flavors and fragrances market is growing at an estimated annual rate of more than 4% and is actively seeking biobased products

Regulatory News:

AFYREN (Paris:ALAFY), a greentech company that offers manufacturers natural, low-carbon products created with technology based on natural micro-organisms, and ENNOLYS, business unit of LESAFFRE that specializes in fermentation and offers a wide range of natural flavor molecules including vanillin, announced an agreement for the exclusive distribution in the European flavors and fragrances market of the AFYREN NEOXY range of seven biobased acids.

Under the agreement, ENNOLYS will market AFYREN NEOXY products to its existing customer portfolio, which includes a large number of players in the European flavors and fragrances market. ENNOLYS will also provide the necessary services for the proper use of the biobased acids in the production processes of these major industrial customers.

Flavors and fragrances: a market with great potential

The agreement signed between ENNOLYS and AFYREN aims to accelerate the penetration of the AFYREN NEOXY range in the flavors and fragrances market, which is experiencing sustained growth. Strong demand in the sector for natural, locally manufactured aromatic molecules presents opportunities for attractive commercial positioning. The companies in this market have been trailblazers in the adoption of natural ingredients in their manufacturing processes, and they remain strongly focused on naturality. As a result, flavorists and perfumers have particularly demanding specifications regarding the quality and origin of ingredients and related services. With this agreement, AFYREN will be able to capitalize on its innovative and GMO-free technology while relying on a distributor with recognized expertise.

AFYREN and ENNOLYS: a partnership strengthened by shared values

As a LESAFFRE business unit with nearly 30 years of expertise in fermentation, ENNOLYS has developed sales with players in the aromatic and food sectors in more than 25 countries. Its long experience in the development of natural aromatic molecules through fermentation offers significant synergies with AFYREN's business, particularly in meeting the specific needs of customers in the flavors and fragrances market.

ENNOLYS and AFYREN share a strong commitment to naturality, as well as a steady focus on customer satisfaction and innovation.

"This distribution partnership between 2 ambitious French companies demonstrates the will of both parties to offer their customers quality natural ingredients while guaranteeing the French origin of these natural acids," said Bernard AZAÏS, CEO of ENNOLYS. ENNOLYS, a recognized player in the market, is going to work alongside AFYREN in developing sales of natural acids in the rapidly evolving aromatic market

Nicolas SORDET, AFYREN'S CEO, said: "The agreement signed with ENNOLYS is a new milestone along AFYREN's journey toward becoming a major industrial player in the production of biobased ingredients. Bolstered by a partnership with a group whose skills are recognized, AFYREN is taking a position in a growing market where sustainable development issues have become essential, and where it will be able to make the most of the innovative, natural and low-carbon qualities of its products. Everything is now in place for AFYREN's biobased solutions to become a must-have for leading perfumers and flavorists."

About AFYREN

Founded in 2012 to meet the growing need of industries to reduce the use of petroleum derivatives in their production chain, AFYREN produces biomolecules derived from the reuse of non-food biomass. These ingredients are widely used in human and animal nutrition, flavors and fragrances, cosmetics, and fine chemicals. This production of renewable carbon, which is firmly grounded in the circular economy, uses fermentation technologies that are the result of 10 years of research and are patented worldwide. AFYREN is a winner of the 2030 Global Innovation Contest in the "Plant proteins and plant chemistry" category and was selected in the French Tech 120 in 2020 and 2021. In 2018, AFYREN committed to its industrial project by creating the AFYREN NEOXY joint venture with Bpifrance's SPI fund. The AFYREN NEOXY plant under construction in the Grand Est region will produce AFYREN organic acids in 2022. AFYREN and AFYREN NEOXY employ more than 70 people at their sites in Lyon, Clermont-Ferrand and Carling Saint-Avold. In 2021, AFYREN listed on Euronext Growth exchange in Paris, raising a total amount of 70.4 million euros with the objective of accelerating its industrial development (Afyren's ISIN: FR0014005AC9, ticker: ALAFY).

For more information: afyren.com

About ENNOLYS

Ennolys uses advances in biotechnology to serve aromaticians and manufacturers of food, perfumes and nutraceuticals. The company, a unit of Lesaffre, develops products and services through its fermentation expertise. Ennolys develops a wide range of natural aromatic molecules, including vanillin. Its extremely flexible industrial tools also guarantee custom fermentation of a wide range of natural ingredients and ensure their post-processing. 100 employees worldwide are committed to the natural approach, customer satisfaction and innovation.

For more information: www.ennolys.com

About LESAFFRE

A key global player in fermentation for more than a century, Lesaffre, with a 2,2 billion euro turnover, and established on all continents, counts 10,700 employees and more than 85 nationalities. On the strength of this experience and diversity, we work with customers, partners and researchers to find ever more relevant answers to the needs of food, health, naturalness and respect for our environment. Thus, every day, we explore and reveal the infinite potential of microorganisms.

To nourish 9 billion people, in a healthy way, in 2050 by making the most of our planet's resources is a major and unprecedented issue. We believe that fermentation is one of the most promising answers to this challenge.

For more information: www.lesaffre.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005722/en/

Contacts:

AFYREN: Investors: investisseurs@afyren.com; Press: James Connell Bogert-Magnier Communications (+33 6 2152 1755); jim@bogert-magnier.com

ENNOLYS: Sales : contact@ennolys.lesaffre.com; Press: Valérie Lassalle et Chloé Bencivengo WELLCOM -Tél. +33 (0)1 46 34 60 60 lesaffre@wellcom.fr

LESAFFRE: Valérie Lassalle et Chloé Bencivengo WELLCOM -Tél. +33 (0)1 46 34 60 60 lesaffre@wellcom.fr