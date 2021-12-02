Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Morocco Data Center Market Size by Investment to Reach USD 328 Million by 2026 - Arizton

CHICAGO, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this Morocco data center market report.

Morocco data center market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.33% during the period 2020-2026. Morocco data center market research report includes market size in terms of area, investment, power capacity, and colocation revenues. Get Insights on 9 existing data centers and 1 upcoming facility spread across 5 cities including Casablanca and other cities (Rabat, Marrakech, Nouaceur, and Temara).

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

Morocco is a prominent Fintech hub in Africa and has witnessed significant digital transformation over the last few years. The current data center demand in Morocco is generated from BFSI & IT Services, and cloud-native organizations, along with the presence of some global players in a limited capacity. Companies such as N+ONE Datacenters, Maroc Telecom, inwi, Medasys, and Orange Business Services are the major revenue contributors in the Morocco colocation market. Adoption of advanced technology, smart city development, shift from on-premises to colocation and managed facilities, and government initiatives will drive the Morocco market in coming years. Casablanca is the primary data center hub in Morocco , with five third-party data centers contributing to over 70% of the existing capacity in the market. Benefits such as lower labor and land costs and increased adoption of cloud, AI, and big data are making the city an attractive investment location. The data protection law from The National Control Commission for the Protection of Personal Data (CNDP), that provides strict rules for data transfer outside the border of the country, is also aiding the growth of data center investments in the country. The average data center MW capacity per million people stands at less than 1 for Morocco which is significantly lower than the capacity per million in other regions such as Europe and the US. This poses a significant opportunity for global and local data center operators to invest in the Moroccan market.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Area, Power Capacity, Investment, and Colocation Revenue | 2020-2026

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Center Market

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Morocco

Facilities Covered (Existing): 9



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 1



Coverage: 5 Cities



Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)



Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data center colocation market in Morocco

Market Revenue & Forecast (2021-2026)



Retail Colocation Pricing

Market Dynamics - Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation - A detailed analysis by IT infrastructure, electrical infrastructure, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, cooling systems and tier standard

Key Market Participants - List of 10 IT infrastructure providers, 3 construction service providers, 10 support infrastructure providers, and 4 data center investors

Morocco Data Center Market - Segmentation

Data centers with air cooling systems in Morocco will increase the market for other mechanical infrastructure with increased investments in water treatment plants.

will increase the market for other mechanical infrastructure with increased investments in water treatment plants. Most colocation data centers are designed and operated as Tier III facilities. The market size of Tier III facilities is expected to reach more than USD 40 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.57%.

by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 1.57%. Most of the data centers facilities in Morocco is adopting low to medium voltage switchgears as the number of data center investments is increasing in the country.

is adopting low to medium voltage switchgears as the number of data center investments is increasing in the country. In Morocco , most data centers are designed to cool servers using air-based cooling techniques. The growing construction of data centers will be one of the factors for the development of multiple chillers, cooling towers, and CRAH units.

Market Segmentation by Infrastructure Type

IT Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

General Construction

Market Segmentation by IT Infrastructure

Server

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Transfer Switches and Switchgears

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Rack Cabinets

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Market Segmentation by Cooling Systems

CRAC & CRAH Units

Chillers

Cooling Towers and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

Market Segmentation by General Construction

Building Development

Installation and Commissioning Services

Building Design

Physical Security

Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)

Market Segmentation by Tier Segments

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

Morocco Data Center Market - Dynamics

Morocco promotes foreign investments and provides support for smart city investments with its macro-economic policies and other incentives for investors. The emergence of smart city initiatives, such as the Casablanca Smart City Expo will also boost the digital economy in Morocco, leading to the development of data centers. The increasing data center power consumption and the need to decrease carbon footprint have also prompted many data center service providers to purchase clean, renewable energy sources to power their current and new facilities. For instance, inwi is one of the telecommunication providers in Morocco. It provides services to public, and business customers. The company operates four data centers across Casablanca, Nouaceur, Rabat and Marrakech within a collective area of more than 43,000 square feet.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Big Data and IoT increasing Data Center Investments

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Data Centers

5G Deployment Leading Edge Data Center Investment

Increase in Digital Economy in Morocco

Morocco Data Center Market - Existing Vs. Upcoming Data Centers

Existing Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

(Area and Power Capacity) Casablanca



Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (Area and Power Capacity)

Key Market Participants

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Huawei Technologies

IBM

NetApp

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

Advanced Vision Morocco

ARSMAGNA

Arup

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Eaton

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Africa Data Centres

Inwi

N+ONE Datacenters

Orange Business Services

