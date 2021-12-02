DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE

tonies SE: Release according to article 13 of the Luxembourg transparency law



02.12.2021 / 18:11

tonies SE

9, rue de Bitbourg

L-1273 Luxembourg

RCS Luxembourg: B252939

LEI: 222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98

tonies SE

Notification for the purposes of article 13 of the Luxembourg law of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers



Luxembourg - 2 December 2021 - tonies SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: TNIE) today announced that on 26 November 2021, the proportion of own shares held by tonies SE has reached 14.3% of the total number of voting rights.

The above proportion has been calculated on the basis of 16,405,885 own shares (consisting of 5,885 shares held by tonies SE and 16,400,000 shares held by its subsidiary 468 SPAC I Issuance GmbH & Co. KG) out of 114,847,586 shares in issue to which voting rights are attached.

tonies SE is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (TNIE), ISIN LU2333563281, LEI 222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98.

Contact for enquiries:

Dr. Philipp Storm, LL.M. (Stellenbosch)

Group General Counsel & Chief Compliance Officer

Email:ir@tonies.com

https://tonies.com/de-de/

