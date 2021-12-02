Very strong shareholder mobilization with a record participation rate of 38.58%

The Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of Claranova's (Paris:CLA) shareholders was held, pursuant to the first notice, on Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 3:00 pm, at the Capital 8 Conference Center, 32 Rue de Monceau, 75008 Paris, under the chairmanship of Mr. Pierre Cesarini, the company's Chairman-CEO.

The number of shares held by the 1,243 shareholders who attended this Combined General Meeting was 17,471,637, representing a participation rate of 41.45% of the total voting rights.

All resolutions presented to this Combined General Meeting of the shareholders were adopted, with the exception of the 28th resolution (Authorization given to the Board of Directors to proceed with restricted stock awards granting existing shares and/or shares to be issued, entailing the waiver by shareholders of their preferential subscription right

The 30th resolution (Delegation of authority to the Board of Directors to carry out a capital increase by issuing shares or securities giving access to the capital, reserved for participants in a company stock ownership plan, with cancellation of preferential subscription rights in favor of the latter) was also rejected, in line with the Board of Directors' recommendation.

Among the resolutions adopted by the Ordinary General Meeting was the new composition of the Board of Directors with the ratification of the co-optations of Mrs. Christine Hedouis, Mrs. Viviane Chaine-Ribeiro and Mr. Chahram Becharat, as well as the appointment of Mr. Jean-Yves Quentel, the Group's current Chief Financial Officer, as members of Claranova's Board of Directors.

Pierre Cesarini commented: "With a quorum of more than 38%, this Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting highlighted a record participation by the company's shareholders. I would like to thank all our shareholders for their active participation and renewed confidence at this Annual General Meeting.

About Claranova:

As a diversified global technology company, Claranova manages and coordinates a portfolio of majority interests in digital companies with strong growth potential. Supported by a team combining several decades of experience in the world of technology, Claranova has acquired a unique know-how in successfully turning around, creating and developing innovative companies.

With average annual growth of more than 40% over the last three years and revenue of €472 million in FY 2020-2021, Claranova has proven its capacity to turn a simple idea into a worldwide success in just a few short years. Present in 15 countries and leveraging the technology expertise of nearly 800 employees across North America and Europe, Claranova is a truly international company, with 95% of its revenue derived from international markets.

Claranova's portfolio of companies is organized into three unique technology platforms operating in all major digital sectors. As a leader in personalized e-commerce, Claranova also stands out for its technological expertise in software publishing and the Internet of Things, through its businesses PlanetArt, Avanquest and myDevices. These three technology platforms share a common vision: empowering people through innovation by providing simple and intuitive digital solutions that facilitate everyday access to the very best of technology.

For more information on Claranova Group: https://www.claranova.com or https://twitter.com/claranova_group

Appendices

Number of shares comprising the share capital: 45,971,511

Number of shares with voting rights: 45,287,670

Number of voting rights: 47,815,464

Number of shareholders Number of shares Number of votes Shareholders present or represented 39 5,930,981 7,434,156 Powers of the Chairman 542 2,479,461 3,117,475 Votes by mail 662 9 061 195 9 268 866 Total 1,243 17,471,637 19,820,497 Quorum 38.58%

Details of the results of the Ordinary and Extraordinary General Meeting of December 1, 2021 are available on the Group's website in the "General Meetings" section:

https://www.claranova.com/en/investors/shareholders-meeting/

