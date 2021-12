The "Disaster Recovery Plan (Business Continuity) Template PREMIUM Edition 2021 Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

ISO 27000, CCPA, GDPR, SOX, PCI-DSS HIPAA Compliant

The Standard for Disaster Planning and Continuity Planning Just added Pandemic Planning Checklist and Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire

In most organizations, Disaster Recovery Planning is the quintessential complex, unfamiliar task. Disasters happen so rarely that recovery operations are the opposite of routine. What's more, the myriad interconnected data, application and other resources that must be recovered after a disaster make recovery an exceptionally difficult and error-prone effort. Even if you have never built a Disaster Recovery plan before, you can achieve great results. Just follow the DR Template that Janco has created and you will have a functioning plan before you know it.

All Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Planning efforts need to encompass how employees will communicate, where they will go and how they will keep doing their jobs. The details can vary greatly, depending on the size and scope of a company and the way it does business. For some businesses, issues such as supply chain logistics are most crucial and are the focus of the plan. For others, information technology may play a more pivotal role, and the Business Continuity Disaster Recovery Plan may have more of a focus on systems recovery.

But the critical point is that neither element can be ignored, and physical, IT and human resources plans cannot be developed in isolation from each other. (In this regard, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning have much in common with security convergence.) At its heart, Business Continuity Planning and Disaster Recovery Planning processes are about constant communication.

The Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) is that tool which can be used as a Disaster Planning Template for any size of enterprise. The Disaster Planning Template and supporting material have been updated to be GDPR,CCPA, Sarbanes-Oxley and HIPAA compliant. The template comes as both a Word document, a static fully indexed PDF document, and as an electronic book in .epub format.

The Disaster Planning and Business Continuity Planning Template include:

Disaster Recovery Plan and Business Continuity Template (WORD and PDF)

Ransomware guidelines that meet all mandated compliance requirements

Business and IT Impact Analysis Questionnaire

Work Plan

Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Audit Program

Pandemic Planning Checklist

Vendor Partner DR/BC Questionnaire

Full integrated IT Infrastructure Policies Backup and Backup Retention Policy Incident Communication Plan Policy Physical and Virtual (Cloud) Security Policy Social Networking Policy

Electronic Forms

Key Topics Covered:

1. Plan Introduction

1.1 Recovery Life Cycle After a "Major Event"

1.2 Mission and Objectives

1.3 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity Scope

1.4 Authorization

1.5 Responsibility

1.6 Key Plan Assumptions

1.7 Disaster Definition

1.8 Metrics

1.9 Disaster Recovery/Business Continuity and Security Basics

2. Business Impact Analysis

2.1 Scope

2.2 Objectives

2.3 Analyze Threats

2.4 Critical Time Frame

2.5 Application System Impact Statements

2.6 Information Reporting

2.7 Best Data Practices

2.8 Summary

3. Backup Strategy

3.1 Site Strategy

3.2 Backup Best Practices

3.3 Data Capture and Backups

3.4 Communication Strategy

3.5 Enterprise Data Center Systems Strategy

3.6 Departmental File Servers Strategy

3.7 Wireless Network File Servers Strategy

3.8 Data at Outsourced Sites (Including ISP's) Strategy

3.9 Branch Offices (Remote Offices Retail Locations) Strategy

3.10 Desktop Workstations (In Office) Strategy

3.11 Desktop Workstations (Off-Site Including At-Home Users) Strategy

3.12 Laptops Strategy

3.13 PDA's and Smartphones Strategy

3.14 Byods Strategy

3.15 IoT Devices Strategy

4. Recovery Strategy

4.1 Approach

4.2 Escalation Plans

4.3 Decision Points

5. Disaster Recovery Organization

5.1 Recovery Team Organization Chart

5.2 Disaster Recovery Team

5.3 Recovery Team Responsibilities

5.3.1 Recovery Management

5.3.2 Damage Assessment and Salvage Team

5.3.3 Physical Security

5.3.4 Administration

5.3.5 Hardware Installation

5.3.6 Systems, Applications, and Network Software

5.3.7 Communications

5.3.8 Operations

6. Disaster Recovery Emergency Procedures

6.1 General

6.2 Recovery Management

6.3 Damage Assessment and Salvage

6.4 Physical Security

6.5 Administration

6.6 Hardware Installation

6.7 Systems, Applications Network Software

6.8 Communications

6.9 Operations

7. Plan Administration

7.1 Disaster Recovery Manager

7.2 Distribution of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.3 Maintenance of the Business Impact Analysis

7.4 Training of the Disaster Recovery Team

7.5 Testing of the Disaster Recovery Plan

7.6 Evaluation of the Disaster Recovery Plan Tests

7.7 Maintenance of the Disaster Recovery Plan

8. Appendix A Listing of Attached Materials

9. Appendix B Reference Materials

10. Change History

