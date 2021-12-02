

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



02.12.2021 / 22:03

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Elizabeth E. Last name(s): Tallett

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.

b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Derivative ISIN: NL0012169213

b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 1,563 QIAGEN Stock Options by the means of 'cashless exercise' (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.) Expiration date of underlying Stock Options: February 28, 2022. Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 15.5900 USD 24367.1700 USD

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 15.5900 USD 24367.1700 USD

e) Date of the transaction

29/11/2021; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



