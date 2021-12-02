The Planting Hope Company Inc.: Planting Hope Provides Corporate Update

CHICAGO, IL and VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / The Planting Hope Company Inc. (TSXV:MYLK) ("Planting Hope" or the "Company"), "), a plant-based food and beverage company focused on producing the world's most nutritious and planet-friendly products, is pleased to provide the following update on sales and marketing initiatives and the grant of incentive stock options to directors and investor relations advisors.

Sales & Marketing Updates

United States

The Company has secured new distribution for its products with purchase orders from new grocery retail clients, including Dave's Fresh Marketplace, Lazy Acres, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and Misfits Market.

Export Outside of the United States

The Company's 2022 growth strategy includes driving distribution in export markets outside of the United States. The Company has executed the following retail distribution and sales partnerships:

Ecoideas (www.ecoideas.ca) - Partnered with Ecoideas Inc. for retail product distribution in Canada. Ecoideas is a leading distributor of natural health products to retailers across Canada. Ecoideas is proudly partnered with high quality, local and worldwide suppliers. Ecoideas is distributing Planting Hope's products to leading health and natural retailers across Canada, including Whole Foods Markets in Canada and to the ecommerce operator Well.ca.

CPG Export Connect (www.cpgexport.com) - Representing Planting Hope's products to the global export market by CPG Export Connect through multi-channels across retail, export, military, club, dollar, mass and drug accounts, accessing customers in EU Zone, the Middle East and Latin America. GAMA Consumer Innovation (www.gamaconsumer.com) - Partnered with GAMA Consumer Innovation, a global provider of business information and services specializing in product innovation and international trade. Though GAMA's selective 'Meet the Buyer' retailer introduction program, the Company is working on specific channels and customers in Europe, the UK and the Middle East for all of our brands, including sales representation and partnered distribution to major grocery retailers and ecommerce companies in these markets.

(www.cpgexport.com) Representing Planting Hope's products to the global export market by CPG Export Connect through multi-channels across retail, export, military, club, dollar, mass and drug accounts, accessing customers in EU Zone, the Middle East and Latin America. GAMA Consumer Innovation (www.gamaconsumer.com) - Partnered with GAMA Consumer Innovation, a global provider of business information and services specializing in product innovation and international trade. Though GAMA's selective 'Meet the Buyer' retailer introduction program, the Company is working on specific channels and customers in Europe, the UK and the Middle East for all of our brands, including sales representation and partnered distribution to major grocery retailers and ecommerce companies in these markets.

Stock Option Grant

Company's Board of Directors has authorized, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, the grant of incentive stock options ("Options") to directors and investor relations advisors to purchase an aggregate of up to 785,000 subordinate voting shares ("SV Shares") in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $0.65 per SV Share. Of the Options granted:

an aggregate of 585,000 Options were granted to certain directors of the Company for a 5-year term from December 2, 2021 and vest as follows: 30% on the first anniversary of the date of grant; 30% on the second anniversary of the date of grant; and 40% on the third anniversary of the date of grant;

an aggregate of 200,000 Options were granted to IR Labs Inc., a firm providing investor relations services to the Company, for a 3-year term from December 2, 2021 and vest as follows: 20% at each of the 6, 12, 18, 24 and 30 month anniversaries of the date of grant.

About The Planting Hope Company Inc.

Planting Hope develops, launches and scales uniquely innovative plant-based and planet-friendly food and beverage brands. Planting Hope's cutting-edge products fill key unmet needs in the skyrocketing plant-based food and beverage space. Founded by experienced food industry entrepreneurs, Planting Hope is a women-managed and women-led company with a focus on nutrition, sustainability and diversity. For more information visit: www.plantinghopecompany.com.

Contacts

Julia Stamberger

CEO and Co-founder

(773) 492-2243

julia@plantinghopecompany.com

Caroline Sawamoto

Investor Relations

(773) 492-2243

ir@plantinghopecompany.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to hereafter as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements that address activities, events, or developments that Company expects or anticipates will, or may, occur in the future, including statements about Company's ability to execute on its goals, the timing pertaining to these goals and receipt of applicable consents and approvals, and Company's business prospects, future trends, plans and strategies. In some cases, forward looking statements are preceded by, followed by, or include words such as "may", "will," "would", "could", "should", "believes", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "expects", "plans", "intends", "proposes", "anticipates", "targeted", "continues", "forecasts", "designed", "goal", "anticipate" or the negative of those words or other similar or comparable words. Although the management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. Risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company, as well as trends identified by the Company affecting its industry can be found in the Company's prospectus dated October 29, 2021 and the Company's continuous disclosure record available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Such cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements made in this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

