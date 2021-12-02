Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Participate in Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference.

Jason Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, December 6, 2021 and Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Evolution will not be making a formal presentation. An investor deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted in the Investors section of the Company's website under "Presentations & Events" on the morning of the Conference.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Evolution's largest assets are its interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field, its interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field, and the recently acquired interest in the Barnett Shale in Texas. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Jason Brown, President & CEO

Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO

(713) 935-0122

JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com

RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

