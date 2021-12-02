Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0NJKM ISIN: US30049A1079 Ticker-Symbol: EP7 
Frankfurt
02.12.21
08:00 Uhr
4,440 Euro
+0,040
+0,91 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2021 | 22:20
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation: Evolution Petroleum to Participate in Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE American:EPM) ("Evolution" or the "Company") today announced that the Company will participate in the virtual Capital One Securities 16th Annual Energy Conference.

Jason Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, December 6, 2021 and Tuesday, December 7, 2021. Evolution will not be making a formal presentation. An investor deck prepared in conjunction with the Conference will be posted in the Investors section of the Company's website under "Presentations & Events" on the morning of the Conference.

About Evolution Petroleum

Evolution Petroleum Corporation is an oil and natural gas company focused on delivering a sustainable dividend yield to its shareholders through the ownership, management, and development of producing oil and natural gas properties onshore in the United States. The Company's long-term goal is to build a diversified portfolio of oil and natural gas assets primarily through acquisition, while seeking opportunities to maintain and increase production through selective development, production enhancement, and other exploitation efforts on its properties. Evolution's largest assets are its interest in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi Field, its interest in a secondary recovery project in Wyoming's Hamilton Dome Field, and the recently acquired interest in the Barnett Shale in Texas. Additional information, including the Company's annual report on Form 10-K and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, is available on its website at http://www.EvolutionPetroleum.com.

Company Contacts

Jason Brown, President & CEO
Ryan Stash, SVP & CFO
(713) 935-0122
JBrown@evolutionpetroleum.com
RStash@evolutionpetroleum.com

SOURCE: Evolution Petroleum Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675835/Evolution-Petroleum-to-Participate-in-Capital-One-Securities-16th-Annual-Energy-Conference

EVOLUTION PETROLEUM-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.