MVB Bank, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB Financial") (NASDAQ: MVBF) has been named Bank of the Year United States for 2021 by The Banker magazine, a leading global finance news publication published by the Financial Times of London.

This year's awards recipients for the Americas were recognized during a virtual ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 1, hosted by The Banker's Economics Editor Silvia Pavoni. MVB Bank was the only financial institution to receive the Bank of the Year United States honor.

"Team MVB is extremely excited and grateful to be named Bank of the Year United States for 2021 by the prestigious publication, The Banker," said Larry F. Mazza, President and CEO, MVB Financial, who accepted the award during the ceremony. "We are very grateful to our Teammates who work hard every day to make good things happen. We are grateful to our Board of Directors who are very supportive of us. We are very grateful to our client base who are loyal to us. We are very grateful to our shareholders who believe in us. With that, I'd like to say thank you on behalf of all of MVB."

Since 1926, the Bank of the Year awards have celebrated the best of global banking and are regarded as the industry standard for banking excellence. The 2021 edition highlights those institutions that have outshone their peers in terms of performance, strategic initiatives and response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The competition was incredibly hard this year as institutions across the world raised their game with digital transformation, customer experience and bringing environmental, social and governance criteria to the fore. The judging committee's deliberations on all the various categories were long and hard, but we relish the challenge," said Joy Macknight, Editor of The Banker, during the ceremony. "On behalf of The Banker editorial team, I congratulate all the winners once again for their stellar performances and achievements in 2021."

The Banker Magazine is a publication of the Financial Times a leading global finance news publication since 1888. The Banker magazine is the definitive reference in international banking for high level decision makers. Winners of the Bank of the Year Awards will be recognized in the December 2021 issue of The Banker.

About MVB Financial Corp.

MVB Financial Corp. ("MVB Financial" or "MVB"), the holding company of MVB Bank, Inc., is publicly traded on The Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "MVBF."

MVB is a financial holding company headquartered in Fairmont, W.Va. Through its subsidiary, MVB Bank, Inc., and the bank's subsidiaries, the company provides financial services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region and beyond.

Nasdaq is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services.

For more information about MVB, please visit ir.mvbbanking.com.

Forward-looking Statements

MVB Financial Corp. has made forward-looking statements, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended in this Press Release. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about the future and subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, information concerning possible or assumed future results of operations of the Company and its subsidiaries, as well as statements regarding MVB's future plans with regard to its Fintech line of business. When words such as "plans," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "continues," "may" or similar expressions occur in this Press Release, the Company is making forward-looking statements. Note that many factors could affect the future financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries, both individually and collectively, and could cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release. Those factors include but are not limited to: credit risk; changes in market interest rates; revaluation of equity investments, including MVB's investments in Fintech companies; inability to further scale up the Fintech line of business; competition; economic downturn or recession; and government regulation and supervision. Additional factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those described in our forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as its other filings with the SEC, which are available on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

