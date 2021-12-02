Saniona AB: Saniona Chairman J. Donald deBethizy and CEO Rami Levin, as well as additional members of the board and management, purchase Saniona shares in the open market

PRESS RELEASE

December2, 2021

Saniona (OMX: SANION), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare diseases, today announcedthat the Chairman and the CEO, as well as additional members of the Board of Directors and executive management team, have purchased 82,000 shares of the company in the open market for a total value of approximately SEK 861,182.



Saniona Chairman of the Board J. Donald deBethizy bought 20,000 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 228,548. President and CEO Rami Levin bought 10,000 shares in the company for a total investment of SEK 100,045. In addition, a total of 52,000 shares were acquired by the other members of Saniona's Board of Directors and executive management team. All transactions have been made in the open market through broker-assisted trades during the period from 19 November 2021 to 2 December 2021.

For more information, please contact

Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 22:45 CET on 2December 2021.

About Saniona

Saniona is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing innovative therapies for patients suffering from rare diseases for which there are a lack of available treatment options. The company's lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, serious rare disorders characterized by severe weight gain, disturbances of metabolic functions and uncontrollable hunger. Saniona has developed a proprietary ion channel drug discovery engine anchored by IONBASE, a database of more than 130,000 compounds, of which more than 20,000 are Saniona's proprietary ion channel modulators. Through its ion channel expertise, Saniona is advancing two wholly-owned ion channel modulators, SAN711 and SAN903. SAN711 is in a Phase 1 clinical trial and may be applicable in the treatment of rare neuropathic disorders, and SAN903 is in preclinical development for rare inflammatory, fibrotic and hematological disorders. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in the Copenhagen area, Denmark, and a corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap.

Attachment