The Market Herald: The Power Play by the Market Herald Releases New Interviews With Lumiera, Fsd Pharma, HydroGraph, and Adastra Holdings

Lumiera (TSXV:NHP) ends fiscal year on a high note with strong sales in November

Lumiera Health (NHP) recorded a 30 per cent increase in Q4 2021 versus Q4 2020. The company saw a 59 per cent sales increase in November 2021 versus November 2020. Sales for the year increased by 10 per cent over 2020.Carlos Ponce, CEO of Lumiera Health sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results. Lumiera Health specializes in the development and commercialization of consumer products for the natural health industry

FSD Pharma (CSE:HUGE) demonstrates positive effects of Lucid-MS in treating MS in pre-clinical models

FSD Pharma (HUGE) is sharing pre-clinical data demonstrating the potentially disease-modifying effects of its lead drug candidate Lucid-MS in mice. Lucid-MS is a patented neuroprotective new chemical entity (NCE) that affects protein citrullination and myelin structure. The company has released a video explaining its pre-clinical results, including visual evidence of functional recovery on pre-clinical subjects. Anthony Durkacz, interim CEO at FSD Pharma sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss Lucid-MS and the exciting visual evidence shown in the video.

HydroGraph Clean Power (CSE:HG) begins trading on the CSE

Common shares of HydroGraph Clean Power (HG) have commenced trading on the CSE effective December 2 under the symbol HG. The hydrogen and graphene markets represent a combined market opportunity of C$282 billion by 2030. HydroGraph fulfilled the requirements for the release of $6.5 million held in trust from its brokered subscription receipt financing. COO Kjirstin Breure sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the listing and provide information on the company.

Adastra Holdings (CSE:XTRX) reports record third-quarter results

Adastra Holdings has filed its consolidated financial statements and related MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, and 2020. Revenue of approximately $1.8 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in Q2 2021. Gross profit of approximately $934,000 in Q3 2021 nearly doubled from Q2 2021. Net loss decreased to approximately $208,000 compared to approximately $510,000 in Q2 2021. CEO Michael Forbes sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

