Savage Enterprises Launches Ocho Extrax, a Collaboration with Popular Cannabinoid Brand Ocho Extracts

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Prominent e-liquid and cannabinoid-infused products manufacturer Savage Enterprises ("Savage") (www.SavageEnterprises.com) is proud to announce the official release of Ocho Extrax, which is a collaboration brand between Savage's hemp-derived cannabinoid brand Delta Extrax and hemp-derived brand Ocho Extracts (www.OchoExtracts.com). The Ocho Extrax products are available for purchase at www.DeltaExtrax.com and at www.OchoExtracts.com and through distributors nationwide.

The Ocho Extrax collaboration is comprised of two new products: a disposable pen and a cartridge that features a proprietary blend of the popular cannabinoid HHC enriched with THC-O. The disposable pen highlights the cannabinoid strain AC/DC (Sativa) and is available for individual purchase at a MSRP of $37.99 or in a ten-pack pop-up display for store counters for $379.99. The cartridge features the strain Strawnanna (Indica) and can be purchased individually at a MSRP of $39.99 or in a ten-pack store display for $399.99. Savage Enterprises plans on releasing additional product collaborations with other popular cannabis brands in the remainder of 2021 and in 2022.

Christopher G. Wheeler, CEO of Savage Enterprises, "We're extremely elated to introduce these new, innovative products with the most popular brands in the cannabinoid space. We believe our product offerings fit perfectly with Ocho Extracts and we're overjoyed to introduce these new products to our consumer base. We've seen tremendous success from our recent collaborations with leading brands and expect nothing but the best for this new collaboration with Ocho Extracts."

Matt Winters, CFO of Savage Enterprises, continued, "We've found immense success from recent product collaborations and we're super excited to team up with Ocho Extracts to launch yet another popular co-brand: Ocho Extrax. We're very proud to be able to work with their team and we believe that our collaboration could produce high-quality, in-demand products for our nationwide distributors. Overall, we're expecting promising results from this new product release between Delta Extrax and Ocho Extracts."

About Savage Enterprises

Based in Irvine, California, Savage Enterprises was founded in 2014 by co-owners Christopher G. Wheeler and Matt Winters with the vision of bringing innovation to the counter-culture space. Savage has been committed to improving the community it serves by providing superior, consumer-centered, and cost-effective products that are third-party lab tested with quality assurance, consistency, and traceability. Savage's goal is to create the benchmark for quality and assurance in the industry. Under its flagship Delta Extrax brand and Chronix sub-brand (www.DeltaExtrax.com), Savage Enterprises sells hemp-derived delta-10-THC cartridges, disposables and tinctures, delta-8-THC and delta-9-THC-infused shots, cartridges, concentrates, disposables, edibles, delta-8-THC-infused hemp flower, pods, tinctures, THC-O, HHC, THC-V, and THC-P products. Under Vix (www.ThisIsVix.com), Savage sells male enhancement products. Under Kanna, Savage sells Kanna-infused products. Under Savage CBD (www.SavageCBD.com), Savage sells CBD cartridges, disposables, edibles, tinctures, topicals, vape juice, and CBD for pets. Under its Vape 100 brand, Savage produces nicotine-infused e-liquids. Under its Zen Panda brand, Savage sells various kratom and kava-based products. Savage also sells disposable nicotine vapes. The team at Savage is currently developing at least three other products in the supplement arena, as well as innovative apparatuses for marijuana consumption. Savage Enterprises also owns 46% of MKRC, 51% of RJMC Brands, LLC, 6% of AAA, LLC, and 33% of Remediez. For more information about Savage Enterprises, please visit www.SavageEnterprises.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this document are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such information includes the acquisition, financing, revenue growth, profitability, and product strategies, plans, and expectations of Savage Enterprises, Premier Greens LLC, and MKRC Holdings, LLC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause or contribute to the actual results of these companies' merger plans, financing plans, operations, or the performance or achievements of these companies differing materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These companies undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of certain other factors.

CONTACT:

Savage Enterprises

Attn: Brittany Warner

Phone: 714-612-1091

Email: Bwarner@savageenterprises.com

Website: www.SavageEnterprises.com

SOURCE: Savage Enterprises

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675850/Savage-Enterprises-Launches-Ocho-Extrax-a-Collaboration-with-Popular-Cannabinoid-Brand-Ocho-Extracts