Puradigm: PURADIGM Announces Padraig Lawlor as New CEO

Advanced air and surface purification technology company names new CEO to lead company through strategic partnerships and new product roll outs

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Puradigm, a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technology, that has been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and multiple variants including the Beta and Delta variants, are pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Padraig Lawlor as its new Chief Executive Officer effective immediately.

Mr Lawlor, formerly the COO, has been with the company since 2014. Having worked in a variety of sectors including Industrial Goods, Consumer Goods and Health and Wellness, he brings over 20 years of experience in commercializing new technologies. An Engineering Graduate, who holds an MBA from Ireland's leading business school, Mr. Lawlor has the ideal set of skills for his new role in Puradigm.

"I am excited to lead Puradigm through its next growth stage. Our technology helps protect people as the pandemic evolves. It is very rewarding to me, to bring new products to new markets while also making a real difference in people's lives."

One of Mr. Lawlor's first acts is to launch a product range specifically designed for the residential market at an affordable price. The new Puradigm HOME and HOME+ purification systems are only available through the company's website at: https://www.puradigm.com/product/home/

"Our goal was to make Puradigm HOME and HOME+ affordable so that anyone can access our revolutionary technology for their home or office. These units represent the first part of a suite of consumer focused products we will be bringing to the marketplace, and will provide exceptional growth potential for Puradigm", said Mr. Lawlor.

Mr. Lawlor also plans to expand the testing and validation of Puradigm's technology. "We were the first to test against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. We are also the only company to have tested on the Beta variant, Delta variant and Coronavirus 229E. I am 100% confident we will be successful against the Omicron variant too. It does not matter how many times this virus mutates, our products will continue to be highly effective."

Mr. Lawlor takes over from Mr. Jim Gabriel, the founder of the company, who will become Chairman of the Board. Mr. Gabriel has steered the company since its inception in 2012 and remains committed to his vision of creating products and solutions that improve the health and wellness of humanity.

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com.

