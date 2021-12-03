F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche has rapidly developed additional testing options to differentiate mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant

Roche subsidiary TIB Molbiol rapidly developed additional testing options to differentiate mutations in the Omicron SARS-CoV-2 variant, as they continue to offer new and accurate detection solutions

Three new testing kits are among the first to specify the mutations of the recently discovered Omicron variant, and can help manage the evolving COVID-19 pandemic

Use of these new tests assess the spread of circulating variants and can help monitor the potential impact of therapeutics, vaccines, and public health interventions

Roche has analysed the publicly available sequences of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron variant and concluded that all of our PCR tests correctly identify COVID including the new variant

Basel, 3 December 2021 - Roche.



About Roche's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

As a leading healthcare company, we are doing all we can to support countries in their fight against COVID-19 and minimising its impact. We have developed a growing number of diagnostic solutions that help to detect and diagnose the infection, as well as providing digital support to healthcare systems. We also continue to identify, develop, and support therapies which can play a role in treating the disease.



The impact of COVID-19 goes beyond those who contract it. That is why we are working with healthcare providers, laboratories, authorities, and organisations to help make sure patients continue to receive the tests, treatment and care they need during these challenging times. Building on a longstanding tradition of partnerships, we are working together with governments and others to make healthcare stronger and more sustainable in the future.



Reliable, high-quality testing is essential to help healthcare systems overcome this pandemic and Roche has so far launched 21 diagnostics solutions to help minimise the impact of COVID-19. As soon as the novel SARS-CoV-2 virus was sequenced in early 2020, we got to work. On 13 March 2020 we became the first company to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration



