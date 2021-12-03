- (PLX AI) - Recordati buys EUSA Pharma for Enterprise Value EUR 750 million.
- • EUSA Pharma is a global specialty pharmaceutical company with headquarters in theUnited Kingdom, focused on rare and niche oncology diseases and controlled by funds managed by EW Healthcare Partners
- • Recordati says further strengthens the growth trajectory of the rare disease franchise, in line with 3 year plan strategy
- • Broadens Recordati's rare disease therapeutic focus and enhances the breadth of indications
- • Addition of growing portfolio of 4 rare and niche oncology disease products, providing a platform for potential future expansion
- • Complements Recordati's global footprint and expertise with new capabilities and a highly efficient and focused commercial infrastructure
- • EUSA Pharma's products include Qarziba, an anti-GD2monoclonal antibody indicated for high-risk neuroblastoma approved in Europe and other countries, and with potential for expansion in the US
