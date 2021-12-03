Anzeige
Freitag, 03.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor "Megaevent" am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf "Strong Buy"
WKN: 913531 ISIN: GB0004300496 Ticker-Symbol: RTZ 
München
03.12.21
08:11 Uhr
0,205 Euro
-0,006
-2,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
0,1940,20409:13
03.12.2021
Pan African Resources Plc - Retraction of TR-1 Form

PR Newswire

London, December 3

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales under the UK Companies Act 2006 with registration number 3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

ADR code: PAFRY

("Pan African" or the "Company" or the "Group")

CANCELLATION ANNOUNCEMENTS: RETRACTION OF STANDARD TR-1 FORM

Shareholders are referred to the announcement released by the Company on 1 December2021 ("Announcement"), in response to a 'TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holding' (the "Notification") received by the Company. The Notification and Announcement informed Pan African's shareholders of the decrease in Ruffer LLP's ("Ruffer") shareholding in the Company from 5.22% to 4.49%.

Ruffer has subsequently informed the Company of an error in the Notification and shareholders are advised that Ruffer's shareholding remains at 5.22% of the Group's total issued shares.

Accordingly, the Notification and Announcement released on 1 December 2021 in relation thereto is retracted.

Rosebank

3 December 2021

www.panafricanresources.com

© 2021 PR Newswire
