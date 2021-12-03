Intersolar India 2021, a three-day solar exhibition, kicked off this week in Gujarat. Companies such as Indian solar manufacturers Adani Solar, Pixon, and Saatvik spoke to pv magazine about their plans to ramp up production and launch new technologies.From pv magazine India Adani Solar retail head, Cecil Augustine, told pv magazine that the company's new module manufacturing line of 2 GW/annum capacity in Mundra, India, has started production. The company already has a 1.5 GW cell and module facility in Mundra. The latest addition has expanded its overall capacity to 3.5 GW. The new 2 GW line ...

