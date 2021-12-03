Amazon has announced 5.6 GW of solar throughout the world. The first U.S. projects are planned for Arizona and Georgia.From pv magazine USA Amazon has followed its recently announced plan to invest in 274 utility-scale renewables projects throughout the world with the announcement of 18 new projects that it has procured in the United States and Europe, including eight U.S. solar projects. The 18 projects have been procured across the United States, Finland, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, and total 5.6 GW in combined capacity. The new utility-scale wind and solar projects bring ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...