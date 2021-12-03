There is still much to debate over the benefits of moving a vehicle via solar, but the market has been getting creative and is evolving quickly.From pv magazine USA MiaSolé, Solar Cloths, and Renault have teamed up to release a "shatterproof" 300 watt solar panel to be attached to the wind deflector of Renault trucks. The solar panel's purpose is to help the vehicle run electric items while the truck is turned off. The panel can reduce or eliminate fossil-burning engine idling, thus reducing emissions. The solar panel is made of MiaSolé's thin film solar cells, and is combined into a custom ...

