Atlantic Lithium Limited: Atlantic Lithium - Corporate Communications Update

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / Atlantic Lithium Limited (AIM:ALL)(OTCQX:ALLIF), "Atlantic Lithium" or the "Company"), the African focussed lithium exploration and development company, is pleased to announce it will be attending the following online conferences and webinars next week:

Benchmark Mineral Week 2021 online | 7 December 2021 from 8am (GMT)

Where The Lithium-Ion Battery to Electric Vehicle Supply Chain Meet - Building a cathode ecosystem. To attend please register at

https://www.benchmarkminerals.com/events/benchmark-week-online-2021/

London South East Investor Event | 7 December 2021 from 6pm (GMT)

To attend, please register at

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/6716378437309/WN_oBS-LVJrQJ-K9iQlDe3nMA

Atlantic Lithium Chief Executive Officer Vincent Mascolo will be providing an update on current projects in the Atlantic Lithium portfolio; company presentations can be found at https://www.atlanticlithium.com.au/presentations

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$1.5bn.

Atlantic holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

