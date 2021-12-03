Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
03.12.2021 | 08:41
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Digital Workforce Services to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Dec 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Digital Workforce
Services Plc shares (short name: DWF) commence today on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Digital
Workforce Services is the 188th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's
Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 26th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki
in 2021. 

Digital Workforce is a Finnish Intelligent Automation (IA) and Robotic Process
Automation (RPA) services provider. According to the Management, based on a
competitive environment survey carried out by the Company, and research company
Forrester, Digital Workforce is one of the leading service providers
specializing in RPA and IA on an industrial scale in terms of revenue, service
offering, customer referenced and head count. Digital Workforce helps its
customers to automate knowledge work tasks and business processes with IA
through its digital workers. Digital Workers are software robots that are in
essence automated team members that execute business processes precisely,
tirelessly and with fewer mistakes than human workers - with no significant
changes to the customer's existing systems. Digital workers have superpowers
based on RPA, Artificial intelligence and cloud services, which make them fast
and efficient. For more information available at www.digitalworkforce.com 

 "We would like to thank investors and our new shareholders for their strong
trust in Digital Workforce's future success. The listing enables investments in
growth and helps us in executing our strategy. We will now continue our growth
story together with all our new shareholders," says Mika Vainio-Mattila, CEO of
Digital Workforce Services. 

"We are pleased to welcome Digital Workforce Services to Nasdaq First North
Growth Market Finland," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It
is especially heart-warming since Nasdaq itself also uses the Robotic Process
Automation (RPA) services by Digital Workforce Services at its finance
department globally to speed up some processes. We look forward to follow their
journey as a listed company." 

Digital Workforce Services has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, as
its Certified Adviser. 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 


About Nasdaq First North Growth Market

Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq
Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker
Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq
Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS,
Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB
and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by
Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq
Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq
Vilnius. 

MEDIA CONTACT:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
