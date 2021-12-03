Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Digital Workforce Services to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

Dec 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Digital Workforce Services Plc shares (short name: DWF) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company belongs to Technology sector. Digital Workforce Services is the 188th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents the 26th listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. Digital Workforce is a Finnish Intelligent Automation (IA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services provider. According to the Management, based on a competitive environment survey carried out by the Company, and research company Forrester, Digital Workforce is one of the leading service providers specializing in RPA and IA on an industrial scale in terms of revenue, service offering, customer referenced and head count. Digital Workforce helps its customers to automate knowledge work tasks and business processes with IA through its digital workers. Digital Workers are software robots that are in essence automated team members that execute business processes precisely, tirelessly and with fewer mistakes than human workers - with no significant changes to the customer's existing systems. Digital workers have superpowers based on RPA, Artificial intelligence and cloud services, which make them fast and efficient. For more information available at www.digitalworkforce.com "We would like to thank investors and our new shareholders for their strong trust in Digital Workforce's future success. The listing enables investments in growth and helps us in executing our strategy. We will now continue our growth story together with all our new shareholders," says Mika Vainio-Mattila, CEO of Digital Workforce Services. "We are pleased to welcome Digital Workforce Services to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," says Henrik Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "It is especially heart-warming since Nasdaq itself also uses the Robotic Process Automation (RPA) services by Digital Workforce Services at its finance department globally to speed up some processes. We look forward to follow their journey as a listed company." Digital Workforce Services has appointed Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch, as its Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq First North Growth Market Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on the main market. The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland, Nasdaq Riga, Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing and Nasdaq Broker Services are respectively brand names for the regulated markets of Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd., Nasdaq Iceland hf., Nasdaq Riga, AS, Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Nasdaq Tallinn AS, AB Nasdaq Vilnius, Nasdaq Clearing AB and Nasdaq Broker Services AB. Nasdaq Nordic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering by Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq Riga and Nasdaq Vilnius. MEDIA CONTACT: Maarit Bystedt tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274 maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com