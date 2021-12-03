Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Nivika Fastigheter to the Nasdaq Main Market

Stockholm, December 3, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Nivika Fastigheter AB's shares (short name NIVI B) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate segment and is the 188th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. Nivika is a privately owned cash flow-driven real estate company with its heart in Småland, Sweden. The company was founded in 2000, and have since built, refined, and managed properties around the region. They own about a hundred properties, mainly in Värnamo, Jönköping and Växjö. They strive to have a very high standard on the properties and premises they own and are a proud landlord to many companies and individuals. The main goal of the company is to have exceptionally satisfied tenants. With a strong local presence and short decision-making processes, we make ourselves a very competitive player in the market. "Nivika continuously work to acquire and develop attractive sustainable properties for long-term management in Småland and nearby," said Niclas Bergman, CEO of Nivika. "Today's listing on Nasdaq Stockholm will provide us with further resources to deliver growth and create shareholder value." "The Real Estate segment has been strong throughout 2021 and we are excited to welcome Nivika as a part of it," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We look forward to follow their journey as a Main Market listed company." *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com