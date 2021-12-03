GPA Global is delighted to announce that it has completed the acquisition of ASG's print packaging facility in Pruszków, Poland, together with the print technical sales offices in the UK, France and the Netherlands.

The Pruszków plant specializes in producing high-quality folding cartons and rigid boxes along with other specialist paper and board products.

New parent company GPA Global was originally founded in China under the name Green Packaging Asia, but in the past decade has expanded across Europe and North America. In recent years, GPA Global has acquired UK packaging specialists MW Luxury Packaging, Lucas Luxury and North American company HUB Folding Box, who were recently named Diageo's Supplier of the Year.

The addition of ASG's facility just outside Warsaw marks an important new phase for GPA Global, who have called this acquisition the first step in their strategic plan for European expansion.

The site itself has a floorspace of 8,000 square metres and is equipped with the latest generation machinery. The plant's skilled workforce offers turnkey solutions that cover everything from design to logistics, drawing on a highly specialised skillset that incorporates verifiable coding and serialisation, special finishes, and hand assembly.

GPA Global will also continue to operate ASG's Print technical sales offices in the UK and the Netherlands as well as its agency in Paris, allowing the team to provide improved service, lead times and innovation. The company has stressed that this will enable their European clients to better achieve their sustainability goals and commitments.

GPA Global's CEO Adam Melton expressed his excitement about this new phase, praising the ASG Print team's "decades of experience" and outlining the benefits of having a central European base: "As global supply chains are migrating closer to where products are consumed, having manufacturing in Poland is of strategic importance for GPA Global and we intend to continue to expand our presence in the region." President Tom Wang commented on GPA's history as "the production partner for some of the most significant releases in the industry"and expressed his excitement in welcoming the ASG teams to the GPA family: "With our combined strength and capabilities, we look forward to expanding our global offering to our combined customer base."

ASG's Print Managing Director Jamie Toms also expressed his delight about the acquisition, explaining that with GPA's support the site will be able to continue delivering "best in class" integrated supply chain solutions for their print packaging customers in Europe.

