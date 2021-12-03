Anzeige
Freitag, 03.12.2021
Hot Stock! Aktie des Tages: Letzte Einstiegchance vor Neubewertung?
WKN: A2PK19 ISIN: SE0012673267 Ticker-Symbol: E3G1 
Tradegate
03.12.21
09:54 Uhr
90,57 Euro
+4,44
+5,16 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
03.12.2021 | 09:22
The board of directors of Evolution AB (publ) has resolved on acquisitions of own shares

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of Evolution AB (publ) has, based on the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2021, resolved that the company shall acquire own shares on Nasdaq Stockholm. The purpose of acquisitions of own shares shall be to optimise and improve the capital structure of the company by reducing the capital, thereby creating added shareholder value.

The repurchase programme will be implemented in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation No 596/2014 ("MAR") and Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 ("Safe Harbour Regulation").

Terms and conditions for acquisitions of own shares

According to the board of directors' resolution, any acquisition of own shares shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers and the following terms and conditions.

  • Acquisitions may be made on one or more occasions before the annual general meeting 2022.
  • The maximum amount for which shares may be acquired may not exceed EUR 200 million.
  • Acquisitions shall be made at a price within the registered price interval of the share at any given time.
  • Acquired shares shall be paid in cash.

Total number of shares in the company and the company's holding of own shares

In accordance with the authorisation from the annual general meeting 2021 the company's holding of own shares shall not at any given time exceed 10 per cent of all shares in the company. As of today, the total number of shares in the company is 215,111,115 shares. The company does not hold any own shares, which means that a maximum amount of 21,511,111 shares may be repurchased under the authorisation.

Reporting of completed acquisitions of own shares

Completed acquisitions of own shares will be reported in accordance with applicable laws and regulations as well as Nasdaq Stockholm's Rule Book for Issuers.

For further information, please contact:
Jacob Kaplan, CFO, ir@evolution.com
IR phone: +46 70 508 85 75

This information is such that Evolution AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the contact person set out above on 3 December 2021, at 8.50 am CET.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/evolution/r/the-board-of-directors-of-evolution-ab--publ--has-resolved-on-acquisitions-of-own-shares,c3465513

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/12069/3465513/1505238.pdf

The board of directors of Evolution AB (publ) has resolved on acquisitions of own shares

© 2021 PR Newswire
