Freitag, 03.12.2021
Hot Stock! Aktie des Tages: Letzte Einstiegchance vor Neubewertung?
WKN: A0LA5K ISIN: SE0000872095 Ticker-Symbol: B6E 
Tradegate
03.12.21
08:13 Uhr
21,890 Euro
-0,280
-1,26 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
03.12.2021 | 09:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (232/21)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (SOBI) until close of business as of December 3,
2021. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030777
