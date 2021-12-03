EonX Technologies Inc. Signs Agreement with Mastercard Priceless to Deliver New Customer Experience & Loyalty Solution

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 3, 2021 / EonX Technologies Inc. (CSE:EONX), ("EonX" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has signed a Master Services Agreement with Mastercard Loyalty Solutions Australia Pty Ltd ("Mastercard") to expand on Mastercard's loyalty and customer experience offering for Mastercard Priceless, (Priceless.com).

Under the agreement, EonX will deliver a fully branded and hosted customer experience platform enabling Mastercard Priceless customers to access music, entertainment and personalized card-linked-offers within the Priceless ecosystem.

The platform will enable approved partners to curate and publish rewards and special offers on the Mastercard Priceless website with redemption features allowing customers to interact and transact seamlessly with special offers. EonX will deliver the platform to Mastercard for a capped fee of $687,479 AUD ($500,000 USD), with additional works to be scoped and priced accordingly. The 12 month agreement can be extended for additional terms by mutual agreement by both parties.

Chief Executive Officer, Andrew Kallen, said "We are honored to be expanding on our strategic partnership with Mastercard, highlighting our thought leadership in payments, loyalty and rewards. We are proud that our suite of products have gained the attention of some of Australia's largest companies, and now global leaders like Mastercard. Our sales pipeline of new opportunities is expanding rapidly across this exciting landscape and we look forward to continuing on our growth trajectory with amazing partners like Mastercard".

About EONX

EonX is a financial technology company powering the next generation of eWallet, Payments & Loyalty platforms which enable business, consumers and employees to better engage and transact in today's digital world.

