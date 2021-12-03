Anzeige
Freitag, 03.12.2021
Hot Stock! Aktie des Tages: Letzte Einstiegchance vor Neubewertung?
WKN: 3468 ISIN: RU000A0JPNM1 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
INTER RAO UES PJSC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INTER RAO UES PJSC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.12.2021 | 10:41




Admission to trading of AB "INTER RAO LIETUVA" and City Service SE shares on Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit to trading the shares of AB "INTER RAO Lietuva"
and City Service SE on the Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List on
December 06, 2021 at the request of exchange member AB SEB bankas. 



 Additional information:

Issuer's full name       AB "INTER RAO Lietuva"            
Orderbook short name      IRAO                     
ISIN code           LT0000128621                 
Nominal value of one security 0,29 EUR                   
Number of securities      20 000 000                  
Trading List          Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List



Issuer's full name       City Service SE                
Orderbook short name      CTS1L                     
ISIN code           EE3100126368                 
Nominal value of one security 0,3 EUR                    
Number of securities      31,610,000                  
Trading List          Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List

Please be informed that Lithuanian regulator Lietuvos Bankas has provided
assent to the First North foreign shares trading list rules on November 24,
2021 and Nasdaq Vilnius Management Board approved the Rules on November 26,
2021. 
The rules has come into effect as of December 1, 2021.

First North foreign shares trading list rules available here.

Information on Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List is provided in
the attached Disclaimer. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1454
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030786
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
