Admission to trading of AB "INTER RAO LIETUVA" and City Service SE shares on Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit to trading the shares of AB "INTER RAO Lietuva" and City Service SE on the Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List on December 06, 2021 at the request of exchange member AB SEB bankas. Additional information: Issuer's full name AB "INTER RAO Lietuva" Orderbook short name IRAO ISIN code LT0000128621 Nominal value of one security 0,29 EUR Number of securities 20 000 000 Trading List Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List Issuer's full name City Service SE Orderbook short name CTS1L ISIN code EE3100126368 Nominal value of one security 0,3 EUR Number of securities 31,610,000 Trading List Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List Please be informed that Lithuanian regulator Lietuvos Bankas has provided assent to the First North foreign shares trading list rules on November 24, 2021 and Nasdaq Vilnius Management Board approved the Rules on November 26, 2021. The rules has come into effect as of December 1, 2021. First North foreign shares trading list rules available here. Information on Baltic First North Foreign Shares Trading List is provided in the attached Disclaimer. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1454 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030786