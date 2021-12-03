- (PLX AI) - Brenntag shares offer a particularly attractive entry point after recent underperformance, analysts at Bank of America said in a research note.
- • BofA reiterated a buy recommendation on Brenntag, with price target EUR 98
- • Brenntag is gaining market share, especially at the expense of smaller distributors during periods of market tightness, BofA said
- • The market is tight and Brenntag's organic growth is driven mostly by prices, with these exceptional conditions set to continue well into next year, BofA said
- • Price target implies 29% upside
