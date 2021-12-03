Safeture AB: Safeture launches partnership with global risk and security company in Australia

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The SaaS company Safeture AB in Lund, Sweden, has launched a collaboration with the global risk and security company G|24 in Australia. The partnership means that Safeture has been commissioned to develop an integrated platform for risk mitigation and incident management, Global Alert by Safeture, for G|24.

G|24 CEO Brett Wheatley says, "Our years of experience in the people risk management industry placed us in a unique position to know exactly what we needed from the technology, and a partnership with Safeture allows us to offer a premium personnel safety platform as standard to our clients. By offering the entire suite of modules, the platform provides us with the perfect tool to deliver our end-to-end advisory and incident response solutions."

The first signed customer is one of Australia's most prominent universities, which can now take advantage of Safeture's platform for its risk management.

"With the combination of our medical and security expertise, and Safeture's development capabilities, the potential to innovate in this space is one of the more exciting opportunities we have to truly disrupt the industry while providing best-in-class protection for organizations and their personnel," says Julian Heath, Managing Director at G|24.

"The agreement with G|24, a reputable expert within Risk & Crisis Management Solutions, solidifies Safeture as a leading provider of digital services/solutions for employee safety. The new partnership gives access to the Australian market where we see enormous potential, and the collaboration has already started generating business," says Magnus Hultman, CEO at Safeture.

For more information, go to safeture.com or contact:

Safeture CEO Magnus Hultman: +46 706 00 81 66. magnus.hultman@safeture.com

About Global 24 Holdings PTY LTD:

Global 24 offers People Risk Management Solutions customized for the unique needs of our client's business. We combine best-in-class Risk Advisory, Security Assistance, Emergency, and Crisis solutions to protect our client's people, assets, and reputation. For more information on Global 24, please visit www.global24.com.au

About Safeture

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden. The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps more than 3 600 companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees. Safeture allows corporations to automate safety and security effectively while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (ticker: SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se

