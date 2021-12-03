Anzeige
Freitag, 03.12.2021
WKN: A3C5NJ ISIN: GG00BMWWJM28 Ticker-Symbol: 7QZ 
Frankfurt
03.12.21
08:05 Uhr
1,188 Euro
+0,002
+0,17 %
PR Newswire
03.12.2021 | 12:04
Castelnau Group Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 3

03 December 2021

Castelnau Group Limited
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited by shares under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 67529)
LEI: 213800PED8RFUBMK1T64

Total Voting Rights

30 November 2021

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30 November 2021:

  • 183,996,058 Ordinary Shares of No Par Value with one voting right per share
  • 1 B Share held by the Investment Manager with no voting rights

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 183,996,058.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Further information on the Company can be found on its website at www.castelnaugroup.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Cara De La Mare, Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001

© 2021 PR Newswire
