03.12.2021 | 12:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Devyser Diagnostics AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (625/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Devyser Diagnostics AB, company
registration number 556669-7834, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth
Market's listing requirements. 

Provided that Devyser Diagnostics AB, applies for admission to trading of its
shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is
expected to be December 10, 2021 

The company has 11 438 100 shares as per today's date.



Shares

Short name:               DVYSR          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15 813 100       
----------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:               SE0016588867      
----------------------------------------------------------------
Round Lot:               1            
----------------------------------------------------------------
Order book ID:             242592         
----------------------------------------------------------------
Company Registration Number:      556669-7834       
----------------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:             First North STO/8    
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size table:            MiFID II tick size table
----------------------------------------------------------------
MIC code:                SSME          
----------------------------------------------------------------
Trading currency:            SEK           
----------------------------------------------------------------



Classification

Code Name    
-----------------
20  Health Care
-----------------
2010 Health Care
-----------------





When issued trading

Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 10, 2021 up to and
including December 13, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in
the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not
completed. For further information see page 22 in the prospectus. 



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye
AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766771784.
