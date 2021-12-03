Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Devyser Diagnostics AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (625/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Devyser Diagnostics AB, company registration number 556669-7834, fulfills Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market's listing requirements. Provided that Devyser Diagnostics AB, applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be December 10, 2021 The company has 11 438 100 shares as per today's date. Shares Short name: DVYSR ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 15 813 100 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016588867 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 242592 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556669-7834 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 10, 2021 up to and including December 13, 2021 i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 22 in the prospectus. This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Redeye AB. For further information, please call Redeye AB on 0766771784.