The "Europe Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts (2021 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.71% in the forecast period (2021 2026).

The companies in the upstream industry are undergoing restructuring so as to focus more on R D and added to this; stringent regulations on the pharmaceutical industry are compelling the companies to outsource the manufacturing of the drugs.

Key Highlights

Nearly 50 national universities offer life sciences and biomedical engineering programs within Germany. German regulatory bodies impose price cut measures, which cause slower growth in the solid dose formulation segment.

The global economic downturn, the euro crisis, patent expiration, the Mediator drug scandal, and the recent generic drug crisis have, profoundly, affected the pharmaceutical industry in the region. The pricing pressure created by government regulations has pushed the pharmaceutical companies to outsource to the emerging markets.

Pharmaceutical companies are going for less number of vendors to take volume advantage and at the same time reduce logistics costs. Despite the existing evidence regarding cost savings and competences that can be accrued, many companies are reluctant to give up that control.

Key Market Trends

Western Europe will Drive the Growth in the Market for the Forecast Period

Germany is likely to remain the largest contract manufacturing market in Western Europe, both in terms of capacity and market share. One of the factors attracting pharmaceutical manufacturers to outsource production to this region is highly skilled and specialized employees, which is vital for manufacturing Highly Potent APIs (HPAPIs).

Drug prices in France are lower compared to those in other European countries, as the French government reimburses a major portion of drug costs. Due to favorable reimbursement policies and higher margins, the injectables segment is expected to record higher growth rates over other FDF manufacturing segments.

In the United Kingdom, the substantial growth of injectables in the CMO market is the result of strong IP regulations and expertise in the market, while solid, semi-solid, and liquid dose formulations face competition from the emerging markets.

According to EUROSTAT, the pharmaceutical industry is the high technology sector with the highest added-value per person employed, significantly higher than the average value for high-tech and manufacturing industries. The pharmaceutical industry is also the sector with the highest ratio of R&D investment to net sales.

Competitive Landscape

The connected logistics market is a bit consolidated and consists of few players. In terms of market share, top companies have the control over the market. Major players include Fareva Holdings SA, Recipharm AB, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Aenova Group, Famar SA, Lonza Group, among others.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET DYNAMICS

Market Overview

Industry Attractiveness Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Industry Value Chain Analysis

Industry Policies

Market Drivers

Increasing Outsourcing Volume by Pharmaceutical Companies

Increasing Investment in R&D

Market Restraints

Increasing Lead Time and Logistics Costs

Stringent Regulatory Requirements

Capacity Utilization Issues Affecting the Profitability of CMOs

Assessment of Covid-19 impact on the industry

TECHNOLOGY SNAPSHOT

MARKET SEGMENTATION

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Fareva Holdings SA

Recipharm AB

Boehringer Ingelheim Group

Aenova Group

Famar SA

Lonza Group

Cenexi Laboratoires Thissen SA

Almac Group

INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

FUTURE OF THE MARKET

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/i22bt9

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005206/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900