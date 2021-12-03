Dole plc (NYSE: DOLE) has today released its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.
Highlights for the three and nine months of 2021 include:
- Merger of Total Produce plc ("TP") and Dole Food Company ("DFC") to form Dole plc
- IPO of Dole plc on July 30, 2021, raising net proceeds of $398.9 million
- Completed $1.4 billion debt refinancing
- Strong results delivered within a complex economic environment
- Diversified business model and wide geographic footprint provide resilience
- Net Debt Pro-Forma LTM Adjusted EBITDA 2.76x
- Dividend of $0.08 per share declared for the quarter
- Full year Pro-Forma Revenue target $9.2 billion $9.4 billion
- Full year Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA target $390 million $400 million
Q3'21
Q3'20
YTD'21
YTD'20
YTD Variance
Pro-Forma Revenue $'m (1), (2)
2,317
2,310
7,075
6,768
+4.5%
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA $'m (1), (2)
59.7
92.4
337.7
299.9
+12.6%
Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income $'m (1), (2)
3.7
30.9
131.6
107.5
+22.5%
Pro-Forma Adjusted Fully Diluted EPS $ (1), (2)
$0.04
$0.32
$1.39
$1.13
+22.5%
Note 1: This press release contains pro-forma financial information. The unaudited pro-forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc illustrate the effects of the acquisition of DFC by TP and the effects of the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020. This is comparable to the Pro-Forma financial statements presented in the Form F-1 filed with the SEC at the time of the IPO.
The financial statements filed today with the SEC, and which are available on our website (https://www.doleplc.com/investors), contain the results of TP for the first 7 months to July 29, 2021 (including equity earnings from TP's 45% shareholding in DFC) plus the combined results of TP and DFC from July 29, 2021 to September 30, 2021. Comparative period results to September 30, 2020, are comprised of the nine-month results of TP including equity earnings from TP's 45% shareholding in DFC.
Note 2: Dole plc reports its financial results in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share are non-GAAP financial measures. Refer to the end of this release for an explanation and reconciliation of these and other non-GAAP financial measures used in this release to comparable GAAP measures.
Commenting on the results, Carl McCann, Executive Chairman said:
"Dole plc has delivered a strong performance for the first nine months of 2021 in the context of inflationary pressures across our North American and European markets during the third quarter. With industry wide supply chain congestion and labor shortages, our diversified business model has proven itself to be responsive and resilient. We are very pleased with the response of our divisions and people in the face of these challenges and are confident in our ability to meet our full year outlook."
Pro-Forma Revenue for the third quarter increased 0.3% to $2.3 billion. The increase was driven by growth in the Fresh Vegetables and Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW divisions, offset by decreases in Fresh Fruit and Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA.
Pro-Forma Revenue increased 4.5% to $7.1 billion for the first nine months of 2021. The increase in year-to-date Pro-Forma Revenue was driven by growth in the Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW, Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA and the Fresh Vegetables divisions.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased 35.4% to $59.7 million compared to the prior year period. The decrease was predominantly driven by EBITDA decreases in Fresh Vegetables due to weak markets in our Fresh Packed Vegetables business and inflationary headwinds in Value Added Salads, as well as EBITDA decreases in the Fresh Fruit division due to ongoing supply chain impacts following last year's hurricanes, and inflationary pressure which contributed to higher costs of production during the quarter.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 increased 12.6% to $337.7 million. The increase has been driven by EBITDA increases in the Fresh Fruit division following a strong first half of the year, and from the Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA division. This was partially offset by EBITDA decreases in the Fresh Vegetables division due primarily to weakness in our Fresh Packed Vegetables business from an oversupplied market as well as inflationary pressures in Value Added Salads, and in Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW, due to the impact of adverse weather events in Chile at the outset of the year and against a strong comparator.
Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income for the third quarter decreased 88.1% to $3.7 million, driven by the reduction in Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA.
Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income for the first nine months of 2021 increased 22.5% to $131.6 million, driven by the increase in Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, offset by an increase in depreciation charges and increase in earnings attributable to non-controlling shareholders.
Selected Pro-Forma Quarterly Segmental Financial Information
|Segmental Information
2021
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|YTD Q3
|Revenue
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|Fresh Fruit
755,270
784,772
676,843
2,216,885
|Fresh Vegetables
327,692
332,273
323,779
983,744
|Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
419,985
425,373
456,164
1,301,522
|Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
795,650
953,932
879,422
2,629,004
|Intersegment
(18,750
(18,750
(18,750
(56,250
|Total
2,279,847
2,477,600
2,317,458
7,074,905
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Fresh Fruit
92,546
86,685
17,891
197,122
|Fresh Vegetables
4,679
(1,408
1,057
4,328
|Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
10,421
18,444
4,588
33,453
|Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
25,298
41,354
36,191
102,843
|Total
132,944
145,075
59,727
337,746
2020
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|YTD Q3
|Q4
|FY
|Revenue
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|Fresh Fruit
763,646
712,712
682,194
2,158,552
636,987
2,795,539
|Fresh Vegetables
308,692
313,996
320,543
943,231
324,375
1,267,606
|Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
381,999
416,993
438,283
1,237,275
475,995
1,713,270
|Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
742,871
852,110
886,443
2,481,424
781,524
3,262,948
|Intersegment
(17,490
(17,489
(17,490
(52,469
(17,489
(69,958
|Total
2,179,718
2,278,322
2,309,973
6,768,013
2,201,392
8,969,405
|Adjusted EBITDA
|Fresh Fruit
61,511
55,509
38,199
155,219
17,491
172,710
|Fresh Vegetables
8,516
8,431
11,496
28,443
11,100
39,543
|Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
12,953
16,811
9,631
39,395
14,424
53,819
|Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
14,666
29,134
33,084
76,884
28,825
105,709
|Total
97,646
109,885
92,410
299,941
71,840
371,781
Fresh Fruit
Pro-Forma Revenue for the third quarter was down 0.8% due to lower volumes of Bananas in North America and lower Banana pricing in Europe, as well as lower pricing for Pineapples in North America. This was offset in part by higher pricing in North America for Bananas, volume growth in Pineapples in North America and in Europe, as well as growth in commercial cargo revenues due to higher freight rates.
Pro-forma Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 increased 2.7% due to higher Banana pricing in North America and higher Pineapple pricing across all markets as well as growth in commercial cargo, partially offset by lower Banana volumes in all markets.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was down 53.2% compared to the prior year due to lower revenue and higher transportation costs in North America and higher produce costs driven by input materials increases, as well cost pressures from the supply chain impact caused by hurricanes Iota and Eta in Honduras and Guatemala in November 2020. These cost increases were partially offset by strong performance in commercial cargo, as well as by the benefit of currency hedges.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months of 2021 increased 27.0% largely due to higher revenue driven by higher pricing in the North American Banana market and due to strong performance from commercial cargo, offset by cost pressures from the supply chain impact caused by hurricanes Iota and Eta in Honduras and Guatemala in November 2020 and inflationary headwinds.
Fresh Vegetables
Pro-Forma Revenue for the third quarter increased 1.0% primarily due to higher pricing in the Value-Added Salads business, offset by lower volumes in this business. Production was impacted by labor availability challenges in the quarter. In addition, lower volume and lower pricing in the Fresh Packed Vegetables business led to a decrease in Revenue.
Pro-Forma Revenue for the first nine months of 2021 increased 4.3% due to higher volumes and pricing in the Value-Added Salads business, driven by strong market demand and a better mix of products sold. This was partially offset by revenue declines in the Fresh Packed Vegetables business caused by oversupply within this category impacting pricing.
Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased by 90.8% primarily due to the significant impact of inflation in inland transportation as well as in packaging and labor and the persistently weak Fresh Packed Vegetables market. Price increases have been implemented with all Valued Added Salads customers to help address the inflationary challenges. Within Fresh Packed Vegetables, plantings have been decreased for 2022 to reduce market exposure.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months decreased 84.8% primarily due to the inflationary impact on input costs and some specific once off production issues in the Value-Added Salads business.
Diversified Fresh Produce Americas ROW
Pro-Forma Revenue for the third quarter increased 4.0% due to a strong performance in the Berry category and growth in other categories such as Apples and Kiwis, offset partially by some port related challenges in the North American export businesses.
Pro-Forma Revenue for the first nine months increased 5.2% due to higher revenue from Berries, and more incrementally by growth in the Chilean export fruit business.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter decreased 52.4%, driven by the continuing impact of adverse weather which affected the Chilean grape growing season in the first part of the year, offset by good growth in the Berries category.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months was down 15.1%, with the decrease largely driven by the adverse weather events that impacted the Chilean grape season. This was offset in part by Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA improvement from the Berry category as well other categories such as Asparagus and Chilean Top Fruit and Stone Fruit.
Diversified Fresh Produce EMEA
Pro-forma Revenue for the third quarter decreased 0.8% due to the divestment of a business in the third quarter of 2021 partially offset by the incremental contributions from step up acquisitions and the favorable impact of currency translation.
Pro-Forma Revenue for the first nine months is up 5.9% due to positive currency movements, a strong performance across retail, wholesale, and foodservice channels, and the contribution from step up acquisitions in the period. This was partially offset by the incremental impact of divestments in the third quarter of 2021.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter was up 9.4% due to a good recovery in the Dutch business following a reorganization, as well as strong performance across other European markets and the favorable impact of currency translation.
Pro-forma Adjusted EBITDA for the first nine months is 33.8% ahead, driven by the recovery in the Dutch business and good performance in Ireland and the UK helped by the reopening of food service channels. The Brazilian export business also performed strongly. The results also benefited from the favorable impact of currency translation.
Net debt
Net Debt is the primary measure used by management to analyze the Company's capital structure and financial leverage. Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure, calculated as cash and cash equivalents, less current and long-term debt. It also excludes debt discounts and debt issuance costs. The calculation of Net Debt and Financial Leverage as at September 30, 2021 is presented below. Net debt at September 30, 2021 was $1.1 billion. Net Debt for the last 12 months Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA was 2.76x.
|September 30, 2021
|$'000
|Cash and cash equivalents
(234,214
|Bank overdrafts
27,579
|Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
52,241
|Long-term debt, net
1,262,334
1,107,940
|Less debt discounts and debt issuance costs
22,368
|Net Debt
1,130,308
|Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA
|Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA Q4 2020
71,840
|Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA YTD Q3 2021
337,746
|Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA for 12 months ended September 30, 2021
409,586
|Net Debt Pro-Forma Adjusted EBTIDA for 12 months
|2.76 times
Capital Expenditure
Capital expenditure for the year to date is $153 million, including $53 million in final payments for two new vessels, Dole Aztec and Dole Maya which were delivered in the first half of 2021. In addition, $16 million was spent reinvesting in Honduran farms impacted by last year's hurricanes, and $25 million in acquiring pineapple assets.
Outlook for FY21
For the twelve months ending December 31, 2021, Dole plc is targeting Pro-Forma Revenue in the range of $9.2 billion to $9.4 billion and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $390 million to $400 million.
Dividend
On December 2, 2021, the Board of Directors of Dole plc declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $0.08 per share, payable on January 7, 2022, to shareholders of record on December 17, 2021.
Pro-Forma Financial Statements
Pro-Forma Methodology
The methodology used to prepare the unaudited Pro-Forma consolidated financial statements for Dole plc to show the estimated effects of the acquisition of Dole Food Company ("DFC") by Total Produce plc ("TP") and the IPO and refinancing as if they had occurred on January 1, 2020, is in line with how the Pro-Forma financial statements were prepared in the F-1.
- All associated Transaction costs reflected on January 1, 2020.
- Effective tax rate for 2020 (28.5%) and 2021 (25%).
- Applying the results of the Purchase Price Allocation ("PPA") exercise to January 1, 2020:
- Reversal of fair value uplift to banana and pineapple inventory and bearer plants. DFC accounts for agricultural costs in accordance with ASC 905 Agriculture for all crops except pineapples and bananas due to their continuous cycle of production. At the acquisition balance sheet date previously uncapitalized pineapple and banana costs are required to be recognized at their fair value to reflect the biological transformation of these crops. This is an uplift of $35.0 million in relation to inventory and $68.0 million in relation to bearer plants. These fair value uplifts will be amortized in the income statement over the remaining growth and harvest cycle for the inventory element and over the life of the plants for the bearer plants. In the YTD Q3 2020 this amortization amounted to $86.0 million.
- 2020 and 2021 Pro-Forma results reflect a reduction in the depreciation charge of $4.0 million. This is a function of the asset values increasing as a result of the PPA exercise offset by an increase in the estimated useful lives of the assets.
- The interest expense for both years reflects the outcome of the refinancing.
- Fair value loss on TP's investment in DFC recorded on January 1, 2020.
- TP's pickup of its 45% share of DFC's net income has been eliminated.
- EPS is calculated using shares in issue following the IPO and additional share issuances.
- There is an adjustment in both years to reflect estimated ongoing incremental public company costs of $14.0 million annualized.
Pro-Forma Statement of Operations for the three months ended September 30, 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenues, net
2,317,458
2,309,973
|Cost of sales
(2,179,456
(2,163,904
|Gross profit
138,002
146,069
|Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
(120,297
(123,597
|Loss on disposal of business
(2,134
|Gain on asset sales
4,870
4,872
|Operating income
20,441
27,344
|Other income (loss)
15,441
(2,784
|Interest income
1,138
1,282
|Interest expense
(11,431
(11,431
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
25,589
14,411
|Income tax provision
3,673
4,326
|Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method
7,901
6,034
|Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes
37,163
24,771
|Net income
37,163
24,771
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(7,270
(6,215
|Net income attributable to Dole Plc
29,893
18,556
|Earnings per share:
|Net income per share Basic
0.32
0.20
|Net income per share Diluted
0.31
0.20
|Weighted average shares outstanding ('000)
|Basic
94,878
94,878
|Diluted
95,030
95,030
Pro-Forma Statement of Operations for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
2021
2020
|YTD Q3
|YTD Q3
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenues, net
7,074,905
6,768,013
|Cost of sales
(6,489,733
(6,316,759
|Gross profit
585,172
451,254
|Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
(378,888
(358,032
|Merger transaction, litigation settlement and other related costs, net
(29,000
|Loss on disposal of business
(595
|Impairment of PP&E
(1,210
|Gain on asset sales
12,381
7,843
|Operating income
218,070
70,855
|Other income (loss)
19,811
(11,611
|Interest income
3,209
3,918
|Interest expense
(34,385
(34,385
|Income from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
206,705
28,777
|Income tax provision
(43,290
(8,731
|Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method
17,597
9,918
|Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes
181,012
29,964
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(43
|Net income
181,012
29,921
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(21,225
(17,066
|Net income attributable to Dole Plc
159,787
12,855
|Earnings per share:
|Net income per share Basic
1.68
0.14
|Net income per share Diluted
1.68
0.14
|Weighted average shares outstanding ('000)
|Basic
94,878
94,878
|Diluted
95,030
95,030
Reconciliation from Pro-Forma Net Income to Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Net income
37,163
24,771
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|Interest expense from continuing operations
11,431
11,431
|Income tax expense (benefit) from continuing operations
(3,673
(4,326
|EBIT
44,921
31,876
|Depreciation
29,368
26,553
|Amortization
2,664
2,993
|Net unrealized (gain) loss on derivative instruments
627
1,071
|Fair value movement on contingent consideration
30
56
|Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign denominated intercompany borrowings
(3,229
6,021
|Restructuring charges onerous leases
(125
487
|Fair value uplift on biological assets and pineapple plants
17,021
|(Gain) on asset sales
(4,610
(5,325
|(Gain) loss on disposal of a business
2,134
|Fair value (gain) loss of other acquisitions
(5,304
|COVID-19
7,872
|Insurance proceeds disposals asset write downs
(9,838
|Legal matters
(56
|Dole plc Share of Joint Ventures:
|Interest expense
384
370
|Income tax
780
1,429
|Depreciation
953
1,367
|Amortization
972
675
|Adjusted EBITDA
59,727
92,410
Reconciliation from Pro-Forma Net Income to Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
|YTD 2021
|YTD 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Net income
181,012
29,921
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
43
|Interest expense from continuing operations
34,385
34,385
|Income tax expense from continuing operations
43,290
8,731
|EBIT
258,687
73,080
|Depreciation
86,659
82,135
|Amortization
8,214
8,613
|Net unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments
2,291
(6,343
|Fair value movement on contingent consideration
1,130
(693
|Impairment of PP&E
1,239
|Dole transaction costs
29,000
|Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign denominated intercompany borrowings
(7,256
10,111
|Restructuring charges onerous leases
(375
1,178
|Fair value adjustments arising on PPA exercise
86,246
|Gain on asset sales
(9,292
(7,649
|Loss on disposal of a business
617
|Gain on disposal of equity method investments
(1,096
|Fair value loss of Legacy Dole acquisition
1,985
|Fair value gain on other acquisitions
(7,909
|COVID-19
10,878
|Insurance proceeds disposals asset write downs
(19,382
|Legal matters
14,610
(56
|Dole plc Share of Joint Ventures:
|Interest expense
1,113
1,134
|Income tax
3,174
2,863
|Depreciation
4,099
4,082
|Amortization
2,462
2,138
|Adjusted EBITDA
337,746
299,941
Reconciliation from Pro-Forma Net Income to Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income for the three months ended September 30, 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Profit for the financial year attributable to equity shareholders
29,893
18,556
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets (subsidiaries)
2,664
2,993
|Net unrealized (gain)/loss on derivative financial instruments
627
1,071
|Fair value movements on contingent consideration
30
56
|Restructuring/Onerous Leases
(125
487
|Gain on disposal of business
2,134
|Gain on asset sales
(4,610
(5,325
|Fair value (gain) loss on other acquisitions
(5,304
|COVID-19
7,872
|PPA fair value adjustments
17,021
|Insurance Proceeds
(9,838
(56
|Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign denominated intercompany borrowings
(3,229
6,021
|Exceptional tax on items above
1,991
(8,611
|Discrete tax items
(10,070
(8,433
|Deferred tax on intangible assets amortization subsidiaries
(419
(409
|NCI impact of intangible asset amortization (net of tax)
(923
(935
|NCI impact of acq related costs and FV movements on contingent consid.
(4
|Items in earnings for equity method investments:
|Group share of amortization of acquisition related intangible assets
972
675
|Group share of exceptional tax (credit)/charge on items above
(123
(118
|Adjusted earnings for EPS calculation
3,666
30,865
|Weighted average number of shares at end of period ('000)
94,878
94,878
|Adjusted basic earnings per share
0.04
0.33
|Diluted weighted average number of shares ('000)
95,030
95,030
|Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share
0.04
0.32
Reconciliation from Pro-Forma Net Income to Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
|YTD 2021
|YTD 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Profit (loss) for the financial year attributable to equity shareholders
159,787
12,855
|Adjustments:
|Amortization of acquisition related intangible assets (subsidiaries)
8,214
8,613
|Net unrealized loss/(gain) on derivative financial instruments
2,291
(6,343
|Fair value movements on contingent consideration
1,130
(694
|Restructuring/Onerous Leases
(375
1,178
|Gain on disposal of business
617
|Gain on asset sales
(9,292
(7,649
|Fair value gain on other acquisitions
(7,909
|Legal Matters
14,610
|COVID-19
10,878
|Dole Transaction Costs
29,000
|Impairment of PPE
1,239
|PPA fair value adjustments
86,246
|Insurance Proceeds
(19,382
(56
|Net unrealized (gain) loss on foreign denominated intercompany borrowings
(7,256
10,111
|Fair value loss on Dole 45%
1,985
|Loss on disposal of equity method investments
(1,096
|Exceptional tax on items above
578
(30,102
|Discrete tax items
(8,386
(7,735
|Deferred tax on intangible assets amortization subsidiaries
(1,210
(1,013
|NCI impact of intangible asset amortization (net of tax)
(2,754
(2,820
|NCI impact of acq related costs and FV movements on contingent consid.
(12
|Items in earnings for equity method investments:
|Group share of amortization of acquisition related intangible assets
2,462
2,138
|Group share of exceptional tax (credit)/charge on items above
(372
(350
|Adjusted earnings for EPS calculation
131,645
107,481
|Weighted average number of shares at end of period ('000)
94,878
94,878
|Adjusted basic earnings per share (cent)
1.39
1.13
|Diluted weighted average number of shares ('000)
95,030
95,030
|Adjusted fully diluted earnings per share (cent)
1.39
1.13
Pro-Forma Reconciliation for the nine months ended September 30, 2021
|TP
|DFC
|Dole plc
|FV Interco
Adj
|Trans- Action
Costs
|Ongoing plc
Costs
|Debt Adj
|Tax Adj
|Pro Forma
Financial
Statements
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenues, net
3,447,702
3,639,105
7,086,807
(11,902
7,074,905
|Cost of sales
(3,166,598
(3,338,768
(6,505,366
15,633
(6,489,733
|Gross profit
281,104
300,337
581,441
3,731
585,172
|Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
(214,248
(163,390
(377,638
5
4,045
(5,300
(378,888
|Merger transaction, litigation settlement and other related costs, net
(22,653
(22,653
22,653
|Gain on disposal of business
(595
(595
(595
|Impairment of PP&E
|Gain on asset sales
12,381
12,381
12,381
|Operating income (loss)
43,608
149,328
192,936
3,736
26,698
(5,300
218,070
|Other income
2,417
16,423
18,840
971
19,811
|Interest income
1,332
1,877
3,209
3,209
|Interest expense
(11,392
(42,465
(53,857
19,472
(34,385
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
35,965
125,163
161,128
4,707
26,698
(5,300
19,472
206,705
|Income tax (provision) benefit
(14,062
(19,299
(33,361
1,667
(6,123
(5,473
(43,290
|Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method
44,357
(313
44,044
(26,447
17,597
|Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes
66,260
105,551
171,811
(21,740
26,698
(3,633
13,349
(5,473
181,012
|Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
|Net income (loss)
66,260
105,551
171,811
(21,740
26,698
(3,633
13,349
(5,473
181,012
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(18,969
(2,256
(21,225
(21,225
|Net income (loss) attributable to Dole Plc
47,291
103,295
150,586
(21,740
26,698
(3,633
13,349
(5,473
159,787
|Earnings per share:
|Net income (loss) per share Basic
0.50
1.09
1.59
(0.23
0.28
(0.04
0.14
(0.06
1.68
|Net income (loss) per share Diluted
0.50
1.09
1.58
(0.23
0.28
(0.04
0.14
(0.06
1.68
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
|Diluted
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
Pro-Forma Reconciliation for the nine months ended September 30, 2020
|TP
|DFC
|Dole plc
|FV Interco
Adj
|Trans- Action
Costs
|Ongoing plc
Costs
|Debt Adj
|Tax Adj
|Pro Forma
Financial
Statements
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenues, net
3,291,284
3,513,129
6,804,413
(36,400
6,768,013
|Cost of products sold
(3,044,704
(3,226,038
(6,270,742
(46,018
(6,316,760
|Gross profit
246,580
287,091
533,671
(82,418
451,253
|Selling, marketing and general and administrative expenses
(196,602
(150,930
(347,532
(10,500
(358,032
|Merger transaction, litigation settlement and other related costs, net
(392
(392
(28,608
(29,000
|Impairment of PP&E
(1,210
(1,210
(1,210
|Gain on asset sales
7,843
7,843
7,843
|Operating income (loss)
48,376
144,004
192,380
(82,418
(28,608
(10,500
70,854
|Other income (loss)
3,052
(14,663
(11,611
(11,611
|Interest income
1,741
2,177
3,918
3,918
|Interest expense
(7,738
(62,536
(70,274
35,889
(34,385
|Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes and equity earnings
45,431
68,982
114,413
(82,418
(28,608
(10,500
35,889
28,776
|Income tax (provision) benefit
(13,095
(23,682
(36,777
20,604
3,302
(11,285
15,425
(8,731
|Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method
27,719
902
28,621
(18,702
9,919
|Income from continuing operations, net of income taxes
60,055
46,202
106,257
(80,516
(28,608
(7,198
24,604
15,425
29,964
|Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes
(43
(43
(43
|Net income (loss)
60,055
46,159
106,214
(80,516
(28,608
(7,198
24,604
15,425
29,921
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(15,127
(1,939
(17,066
(17,066
|Net income (loss) attributable to Dole Plc
44,928
44,220
89,148
(80,516
(28,608
(7,198
24,604
15,425
12,855
|Earnings per share:
|Net income (loss) per share Basic
0.47
0.47
0.94
(0.85
(0.30
(0.08
0.27
0.16
0.14
|Net income (loss) per share Diluted
0.47
0.47
0.94
(0.85
(0.30
(0.08
0.27
0.16
0.14
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
94,878
|Diluted
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
95,030
Quarterly Information
2021
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|YTD Q3
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenue
2,279,847
2,477,600
2,317,458
7,074,905
|Adjusted EBITDA
132,944
145,075
59,727
337,746
|Earnings per Share
0.62
0.75
0.32
1.68
|Adjusted Earnings per Share
0.63
0.72
0.04
1.39
2020
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|YTD Q3
|Q4
|FY
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenue
2,179,718
2,278,322
2,309,973
6,768,013
2,201,392
8,969,405
|Adjusted EBITDA
97,646
109,885
92,410
299,941
71,840
371,781
|Earnings per Share
(0.35)
0.29
0.20
0.14
0.01
0.15
|Adjusted Earnings per Share
0.44
0.37
0.32
1.13
0.21
1.34
The following tables reconciles Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA as reported in the Dole plc Third Quarter 2021 Financial Statements to Pro-Forma Revenue and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended September 30, 2021, and for the nine months Ended September 30, 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenue per Q3 Financial Statements of Dole plc
1,942,185
1,188,449
|Incremental revenue of 100% of DFC *
383,208
1,133,824
|Effect of intercompany transactions in period
(7,935
(12,300
|Pro Forma Revenue
2,317,458
2,309,973
|YTD Q3 2021
|YTD Q3 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Revenue per Q3 Financial Statements of Dole plc
4,202,922
3,291,284
|Incremental revenue of 100% of DFC *
2,883,885
3,513,129
|Effect of intercompany transactions in period
(11,902
(36,400
|Pro Forma Revenue
7,074,905
6,768,013
|Q3 2021
|Q3 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Adjusted EBITDA per Q3 Financial Statements of Dole plc
54,938
66,355
|Less EBITDA of equity accounted 45% of DFC
(1,765
(25,494
|Incremental EBITDA of 100% of DFC *
4,354
55,049
|Pro Forma public company costs
2,200
(3,500
|Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
59,727
92,410
|YTD Q3 2021
|YTD Q3 2020
|$'000
|$'000
|Adjusted EBITDA per Q3 Financial Statements of Dole plc
229,015
197,071
|Less EBITDA of equity accounted 45% of DFC
(93,353
(95,730
|Incremental EBITDA of 100% of DFC *
207,384
209,100
|Pro Forma public company costs
(5,300
(10,500
|Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
337,746
299,941
Incremental from DFC relates to periods from January 1, 2021, to July 29, 2021, and January 1, 2020, to September 30, 2020, respectively
Dole plc Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|ASSETS
|(U.S. Dollars in thousands)
|Cash and cash equivalents
234,214
160,503
|Short-term investments
5,703
|Trade receivables, net of allowances of $27,756 and $10,122, respectively
776,913
365,937
|Grower advance receivables, net of allowances of $9,572 and $5,598, respectively
100,800
18,946
|Other receivables, net of allowances of $13,287 and $2,850, respectively
115,550
24,324
|Inventories, net of allowances of $4,018 and $0, respectively
421,762
141,179
|Prepaid expenses
53,403
16,570
|Other current assets
12,703
2,936
|Assets held-for-sale
435
|Total current assets
1,721,483
730,395
|Long-term investments
24,491
|Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
126,774
458,557
|Actively marketed property
50,638
|Property, plant and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $193,208 and $160,111, respectively
1,446,773
219,665
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
363,990
140,212
|Goodwill
511,133
234,161
|Dole brand
306,280
|Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $119,995 and $119,575, respectively
63,221
65,634
|Other assets, net
75,592
30,496
|Deferred income tax assets
39,569
6,682
|Total assets
4,729,944
1,885,802
|LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|Accounts payable
696,433
474,528
|Income taxes payable
21,484
2,589
|Accrued liabilities
431,344
92,279
|Bank overdrafts
27,579
11,243
|Notes payable and current portion of long-term debt, net
52,241
20,748
|Current maturities of operating leases
68,449
21,910
|Other tax
52,158
23,371
|Contingent consideration
6,266
4,912
|Pension and postretirement benefits
20,608
5,787
|Other current liabilities
59,187
32,539
|Total current liabilities
1,435,749
689,906
|Long-term debt, net
1,262,334
314,840
|Operating leases, less current maturities
306,634
122,225
|Deferred income tax liabilities
149,647
22,451
|Contingent consideration, less current portion
3,835
5,786
|Pension and postretirement benefits, less current portion
158,167
23,607
|Other long-term liabilities
133,417
18,755
|Total liabilities
3,449,783
1,197,570
|Commitments and contingent liabilities:
|Redeemable noncontrolling interests
31,627
30,317
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock-$0.001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized and 94,877,644 shares outstanding as of September 30, 2021 and 1,000,000,000 shares authorized and 410,724,962 shares outstanding December 31, 2020
949
4,865
|Additional paid-in capital
794,085
198,232
|Retained earnings
450,193
460,715
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(128,485
(128,803
|Total equity attributable to Dole plc
1,116,742
535,009
|Equity attributable to noncontrolling interests
131,792
122,906
|Total equity
1,248,534
657,915
|Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests and equity
4,729,944
1,885,802
Dole plc's results are determined in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP").
In addition to its results under GAAP, in this Press Release we also present Dole plc's Pro-Forma EBIT, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, Pro-Forma Adjusted net income attributable to Dole plc and Pro-Forma Adjusted Earnings per Share, which are supplemental measures of financial performance that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, GAAP.
Pro-Forma EBIT before discontinued operations is calculated from net income (loss) by adding interest expense from continuing operations and adding the income tax expense or subtracting the income tax benefit from continuing operations.
Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA is calculated from EBIT before discontinued operations by: (1) adding depreciation and amortization charges; (2) adding merger, transaction and other related costs; (3) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments; (4) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign denominated intercompany borrowings; (5) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign denominated intercompany borrowings; (6) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (7) adding impairment charges on goodwill, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, net of insurance proceeds; (8) adding or subtracting asset write-downs, net of insurance proceeds; (9) adding restructuring charges or onerous contract costs; (10) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (11) deducting the fair value gain or adding the fair value loss on the acquisition of investments previously accounted for under the equity method; (12) deducting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of investments accounted for under the equity method or other business interests; (13) adding costs for legal matters not in the ordinary course of business; and (14) adding costs that are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are as follows: costs that are (i) incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak, (ii) not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal and (iii) clearly separable from normal operations. It also includes the Company's share of all listed items within investments accounted for under the equity method.
Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc is calculated from net income attributable to Dole plc by: (1) adding the loss from discontinued operations, net of income tax; (2) adding intangible asset amortization charges; (3) adding litigation and transaction related costs; (4) adding or subtracting fair value movements on contingent consideration; (5) adding impairment charges on goodwill, intangible assets and property, plant and equipment, net of insurance proceeds; (6) adding net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on derivative instruments including interest rate swaps; (7) adding the net unrealized loss or subtracting the net unrealized gain on foreign denominated intercompany borrowings; (8) adding the net realized loss or subtracting the net realized gain on noncash settled foreign denominated intercompany borrowings; (9) adding restructuring charges or onerous contract costs; (10) adding the loss or subtracting the gain on asset sales for assets held-for-sale and actively marketed property; (11) deducting the gain or adding the loss on the sale of equity investments or other business interests; (12) adding the fees for bond redemption and charges for extinguishment of existing debt issuance costs; (13) adding back the expense or subtracting the benefit of U.S. Tax Reform discrete income tax expense (benefit); and (14) adding costs that are directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and are as follows: (i) incremental to charges incurred prior to the outbreak, including incremental costs related to personal protective equipment and transportation, and direct costs due to lower production capacity from a plant shutdown, (ii) not expected to recur once the crisis has subsided and operations return to normal, and (iii) clearly separable from normal operations. Costs related to COVID-19 are not added back after the third quarter of 2020. It also excludes the tax effect and the effect attributable to non-controlling interests share of such items. The calculation of Pro-Forma Adjusted net income also excludes the effect of the Group share of these items within equity method investments.
Pro-Forma Adjusted Earnings per Share is calculated from Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc divided by diluted weighted average number of shares in the applicable period.
However, Pro-Forma EBIT before discontinued operations, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc are not measurements of Dole plc financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to net income attributable to Dole plc, net income, income (loss) from continuing operations or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Additionally, Pro-Forma EBIT before discontinued operations and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA are not intended to be liquidity measures because of certain limitations such as:
- They do not reflect Dole plc's cash expenditures, or future requirements, for capital expenditures or contractual commitments;
- They do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, Dole plc's working capital needs;
- They do not reflect the significant interest expense, or the cash requirements necessary to service interest or principal payments, on Dole plc's debt; and
- Although depreciation and amortization are non-cash charges, the assets being depreciated and amortized will often have to be replaced in the future, and these non-GAAP measures do not reflect cash requirements for such replacements.
Because of these limitations, Pro-Forma EBIT before discontinued operations and Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as measures of discretionary cash available to Dole plc to invest in the growth of its and Dole plc's business.
Further, Pro-Forma EBIT before discontinued operations, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Pro Forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc as used herein may not be calculated in a similar manner to, and are therefore not necessarily comparable with, similarly titled measures of other companies. However, we have included Pro-Forma EBIT before discontinued operations, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc herein because Dole plc's management believes that Pro-Forma EBIT before discontinued operations, Pro-Forma Adjusted EBITDA, and Pro-Forma Adjusted Net Income attributable to Dole plc are useful performance measures for it. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our operating results, cash flows, or any other measure prescribed by GAAP.
About Dole plc
A global leader in fresh produce, Dole plc produces, markets, and distributes an extensive variety of fresh fruits and vegetables sourced locally and from around the world. Dedicated and passionate in exceeding our customers' requirements in over 80 countries, our goal is to make the world a healthier and a more sustainable place.
Webcast and Conference Call Information
Dole plc will host a conference call and simultaneous webcast at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time today to discuss the third quarter 2021 financial results. The webcast can be accessed within "Events and Presentations" on the company website, www.doleplc.com/investors
An archived replay of the webcast will also be available shortly after the live event has concluded. For those without internet access, the conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-855-979-6564 or for international callers by dialing +44 203 936 2999. The access code is 683777.
A replay of the call will be available through December 31, 2021, by dialing 1-845-709-8569 or for international callers by dialing +44 203 936 3001. The replay access code is 238959.
Forward-looking information
Certain statements made in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future economic performance, considering the information currently available to management. These statements are not statements of historical fact. The words "believe," "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "objective," "seek," "strive," "target" or similar words, or the negative of these words, identify forward-looking statements. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the future plans, estimates, or expectations contemplated by us will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity. Accordingly, there are, or will be, important factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated in these statements. If one or more of these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, our actual results may vary materially from what we may have expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We caution that you should not place undue reliance on any of our forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which such statement is made except as required by the federal securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211203005213/en/
Contacts:
Investor Contact:
James O Regan, Head of Investor Relations, Dole plc
joregan@totalproduce.com
Media Contact:
Phil Elwood, Ogilvy
philip.elwood@ogilvy.com
+1 202 423 7957
Julianna Richter, Ogilvy
julianna.richter@ogilvy.com
+1 646 427 4185
Brian Bell, Wilson Hartnell PR
brian.bell@ogilvy.com
+353 87 2436 130