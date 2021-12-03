



HONG KONG, Dec 3, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Blockpass is pleased to reveal the remote configuration platform, Radom Network, as the latest partner to sign up for ID and KYC services. Blockpass will be providing essential identity verification services for Radom as the company works to allow users to manage, visualise and configure assets in the Internet of Things - the ever-expanding network of connected smart devices around the world.Radom Network is a decentralised network for the coordination of cloud applications and connected assets. The remote configuration platform is built on existing public blockchain technology and facilitates payment routing, leasing, and public key exchange to enable point-to-point encryption for devices & message brokers. Radom Network provides a fully managed solution that enables service discovery and security metadata to be sent directly onto the blockchain for both cloud servers and connected assets. It facilitates the ability to create unique encrypted tunnels between devices, allowing new ways for devices to receive payments, and provides the ability to lease devices physically or through the ability to receive data from them.Blockpass is a digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through Blockpass, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services, token purchases and access to regulated industries. For businesses and merchants, Blockpass is a comprehensive KYC & AML SaaS that requires no integration and no setup cost. You can set up a service in minutes, test the service for free and start verifying and on-boarding users. Currently with more than 160,000 verified user identity profiles, Blockpass facilitates instant onboarding, and to date almost 5000 services have taken advantage of this opportunity to get access to users with reusable digital identity profiles."We're excited to be working with the visionary team at Radom Network," said Adam Vaziri, Blockpass CEO. "The Internet of Things has the potential to transform the way we live in many different ways but it encompasses so many elements that require both their own, provable, identities and methods to manage them. We aim to bring the identity solutions Radom needs as Radom provides the infrastructure to manage, monitor and monetize the space.""Very glad to be working with Blockpass, their enterprise solution has allowed us to streamline both our KYC and KYB process. Removing a lot of the worry around regulatory requirements for our ongoing funding round," said Chris Wilson, Radom Network CEO. "Blockpass as a company has done a lot for the wider blockchain community, especially here in Edinburgh through the Blockpass Identity Lab with Radom Network's academic advisor Prof. Bill Buchanan, OBE."Blockpass has grown significantly in size and use since its inception, both in the number and range of users and organizations it has partnered with and the scope of its work. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. The existential need for DeFi projects to be regulatory compliant and the recent integrations have led to a surge in interest for Blockpass' On-chain KYC solution which promises to change the way blockchains enable compliance. Through its recent work with Animoca Brands, Blockpass is developing the ability to provide KYC where the delivery of the verification result is provably sent and shown on a blockchain without sharing the underlying data. This represents a significant step towards the future Blockpass hopes to bring about where identity verification can be proved without revealing any personal information at all.About BlockpassBlockpass, the pioneer of On-chain KYC, is a fast, fully comprehensive KYC & AML screening software-as-a-service for blockchains, Crypto, Defi and other regulated industries. With Blockpass, you get an unmatched set of benefits for any compliance service that includes pay-as-you-go, no setup cost, no integration necessary, free testing, immediate launch and at the lowest cost. Blockpass' KYC Connect platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly. By integrating with Chainlink Network - a decentralized oracle solution - in early January, Blockpass introduced the first On-chain KYC solution that will service many blockchains in the years to come. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.For more information and updates, please visit and sign up to the following:Promotional video: https://youtu.be/SvO2cw3e-SIWebsite: http://www.blockpass.orgEmail: sales@blockpass.orgAbout Radom NetworkRadom Network is a decentralized service discovery and security solution for network management, remote IoT device configuration, and cloud server identity management. Radom is the first remote configuration platform built on existing public blockchain technology, facilitating payment routing, leasing, and public key exchange. Their network provides devices and servers operating within the cloud the capacity to find each other, and communicate with point-to-point encryption. This is particularly important because Radom doesn't only provide a secure way to manage who can talk to your devices, but also helps configure how they talk to them.The centerpiece of Radom Network is their BaaS (Blockchain + Software as a Service) platform that allows DevOps engineers and network specialists to both create configurations and permission sets for their networks, and to provision the metadata of the connected assets within them. Ultimately, Radom enables devices, message brokers, and cloud servers to receive payments and to lease out network access in an open and accountable way, benefiting public concerns around privacy. Radom Network facilitates the ability to create unique encrypted tunnels between devices, allowing new ways for devices to receive payments, and providing the ability to lease devices physically or through the ability to receive data from them.

Radom.network
https://twitter.com/radomnetwork
https://www.linkedin.com/company/radomnetwork/