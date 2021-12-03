Transparency Market Research: Increasing Demand for Skin Products to Fight Aging and Harmful Effects of UV Rays to Drive Global Functional Cosmetics Market for Skin Care Application, notes TMR Report

·Natural ingredients derived from marine and plant extracts are becoming increasingly popular in cosmetics

·Gas carriers are one of the most effective anti-aging ingredients available in cosmetics. These substances deliver rapid skin relaxation within seconds, thus boosting customer experience.

ALBANY, N.Y., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research: Concerns about the adverse effects of different chemical ingredients as well as synthetic additives utilized in various cosmetics and personal care products have fuelled the demand for natural solutions. As a result, the demand for natural cosmetic components is increasing globally. The natural cosmetics industry is being driven by the increase in consumer knowledge about organic products, thus resulting in purchasing of these products. The growing inclination toward use of organic cosmetics to boost the growth of the global functional cosmetics market for skin care application.

Different governments and commercial businesses are also driving the usage of natural materials in cosmetic formulations to avoid as well as manage side effects of synthetic cosmetics, such as allergies, rashes, and other skin problems. It is also used to prevent skin damage caused by UV rays. As a result, growth of the natural cosmetics segment is projected to open up a plethora of prospects for natural cosmetics makers.

The global functional cosmetics market for skin care application is expected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.

Key Findings of Market Report

Use of Nanocarriers to Result in High Effectiveness of Sunscreen Products

Sunscreen lotions that minimize or prevent skin irritation and poor light stability are required. As a result, firms are investing more in nanocarrier research and development activities,as itcan increase effectiveness of sunscreen products in addition to enhancing the capabilities of its ingredients. Sunscreens using nanocapsules provide a better sunscreen impact than traditional sunscreen gel or emulsion compositions. The sunblock ingredients can swiftly diffuse from the nanocapsules to the cuticle surface, and the nanocapsules' very specific surface area makes them more efficient in protecting the skin from ultraviolet (UV) rays.

Presence of Antioxidants in Camellia Flowers to Bolster Use in Anti-aging Products

Camellia flower extracts, for instance, are becoming increasingly popular in skincare products. Camellia japonica is promoted as a natural anti-aging component and for its beauty benefits. Antioxidants are abundant in this flower, which aid in the delivery of anti-aging properties in skincare products. In order to avoid acute oral toxicity, skin irritation, and other negative consequences in users, brands are boosting their understanding of safety data, which is likely to benefit the global functional cosmetics market for skin care application. Camellia seed extracts are also being used in larger quantities in skincare products.

Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Disposable Income to Drive Global Market

The use of functional cosmetic products is projected to increase in the near future with growth in global population. Moreover, consumers' improved lifestyles as well as increased disposable money are expected to stimulate growth of the global functional cosmetics market for skin care application during the forecast period. The market is also expected to be driven by the popularity of functional cosmetics due to rise in age-related skin problems. These cosmetics are commonly used to treat skin problems such as sagging skin, stress ageing, dark spots, wrinkles, and skin redness. Skin specialists and health experts also promote functional cosmetics.

Functional Cosmetics Market for Skin Care Application Market: Growth Drivers

Increased demand for anti-wrinkle solutions is likely to fuel the expansion of the global functional cosmetics market for skin care application

Natural cosmetic components that are palm oil-free, cruelty-free, vegan, and non-toxic are in high demand globally. This is likely to open up lucrative growth prospects for market players during the forecast period.

Demand for skin care products is driven by increase in disposable income and shift in consumer preferences toward grooming items

To produce functional cosmetics, businesses are boosting their production of vegetable oils. Natural plant components provide value to skincare formulas by providing stability as well as skin conditioning benefits.

Functional Cosmetics Market for Skin Care Application Market: Key Competitors

Some of the key market players are

Davos Life Science Pte Ltd.

Lancer Skincare

Sinerga S.p.A.

ADEKA Corporation

Sollice Biotech

Dr. Brandt Skincare

Functional Cosmetics Market for Skin Care Application Market: Segmentation

Type

Alpha Hydroxy Acids [AHAs]

Polyhydroxy Acids

Beta Hydroxy Acid [Salicylic Acid]

Hydroquinone, Kojic Acid

Retinoid, L-Ascorbic Acid

Hyaluronic Acid

Copper Peptide

Alpha Lipoic Acid

DMAE [Dimethylaminoethanol]

Vitamin C & E

Benzoyl Peroxide

Elastin

Niacinamide

Glycerin

Sulfate

Function

Cleansing Agent

Moisturizing Agent

Lightening Agent

Anti-aging Agent

Thickening Agent

Water-binding Agent

Antibacterial Agent

